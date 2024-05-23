Arkansas RB Isaiah Augustave transfers to Colorado
Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes continue to reload the roster before the start of the season. Arkansas running back transfer Isaiah Augustave made it official and announced he would be Boulder bound on Thursday. He'll be a great addition at a position of need.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder was a blue-chip recruit from Naples (Fla.) and played in 11 games as a true freshman last year. He was rarely-used with the Razorbacks but managed to get 35 carries with 202 yards and a touchdown.
As a consensus four-star prospect, he earned a spot on ESPN's 300 list and was the No. 6 running back in the nation. Augustave went to Arkansas over Florida State, Louisville, Missouri, Tennessee, Utah and others. He grew up less than 50 miles from Deion Sanders hometown of Fort Myers and becomes the 26th player with ties to the Sunshine State currently on the Buffs roster.
Augustave is expected to replace Rashad Amos, who initially committed to Colorado but flipped to Ole Miss. The former Miami (OH) rusher was added after Dylan Edwards and Alton McCaskill exited Boulder for other Big 12 schools.
Colorado moves back to negative one in the transfer portal to the year. They made up significant ground with that total being as high as negative ten last month. Augustave will have three years of eligibility remaining on the books.