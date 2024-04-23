Colorado's Dylan Edwards enters transfer portal
Dylan Edwards will be taking his talents elsewhere after announcing he would be entering the transfer portal on Tuesday. The Colorado Buffaloes freshman running back leaves after an outstanding year in 2023. He was the first true freshman in school history with 250+ rushing and receiving yards in the same season.
The former Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year was a multi-sport athlete in high school and was a consensus top 150 player in America's heartland. He won the Under Armour All-America Game fastest man competition with a 40-yard dash time of 4.41 second. Taking the top spot to beat out Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, who's currently at South Carolina.
Deion Sanders flipped Edwards from Notre Dame as part of his first recruiting class at Colorado. The speedster had a special connection with the Hall-of-Famer, having known him and his family since the age of nine. The original four-star recruit from Derby had the most receiving touchdowns in a true freshman season since 2010, which tied the most by a running back in over forty years.
Edwards was the top back in Pat Shurmur's scheme and was expected to be used as a receiver out of the backfield. He became the 22nd Buffs player to enter the portal over the past week, including fellow running backs Alton McCaskill and Sy’veon Wilkerson.