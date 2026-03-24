One Big Question for Deion Sanders if Brennan Marion's Colorado Offense Takes Off

The Colorado Buffaloes made a major investment in Brennan Marion this offseason, signing the innovative offensive coordinator to a two-year, $3 million deal that runs through Jan. 31, 2028.

It was a move rooted in belief. Marion’s track record, combined with the talent now in Boulder, has many expecting a significant leap offensively in 2026.

But with that optimism comes a natural question. If Marion delivers, how long will Colorado actually have him?

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A Rising Coach With NFL Potential & A Host of Talent

Marion’s offensive mind has been praised at nearly every stop in his career. His ability to adapt, maximize personnel and create explosive plays has made him one of the more intriguing young coaches in college football.

At Colorado, he now has arguably the most talent he’s ever worked with.

With a scheme designed to stress defenses and playmakers across the board, including wide receiver Danny Scudero, who led the NCAA in receiving yards last season, and redshirt freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis, a young signal-caller with the tools to thrive in Marion’s system, the Buffaloes could quickly re-emerge as one of the most dynamic offenses in the country.

Danny Scudero makes a diving catch on a Julian Lewis dot 👀



🎥 @KingDarius_NS pic.twitter.com/VdMeNkZlOt — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) March 13, 2026

If that happens, the next step feels all too predictable. NFL teams are constantly searching for innovative play callers, and Marion’s name has likely already surfaced in those conversations.

It’s a possibility that's likely to raise concerns among fans of a program that finally appears to be rebuilding momentum on offense. Success often brings attention, and attention can lead to new and bigger opportunities.

But Marion’s path suggests his decisions are not driven solely by opportunity.

Built on Purpose and Relationships

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders hugs Colorado Buffaloes place kicker Alejandro Mata (16) during the fourth quarter after an extra point against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

In a recent interview with Locked On Buffs, Marion offered a glimpse into what has guided his career moves.

“I tell people all the time, you can have all the money in the world, if you don’t have a mission or a plan, you’re just going to be miserable as a man.”

Marion also consistently pointed to relationships as the foundation of his rise through the sport. Explaining that his opportunities haven’t come from chasing jobs, but from delivering results.

“All of these promotions have come through relationships,” he explained. “They haven’t come through anything other than doing a really good job. Your gift will make room for you.”

Ultimately, Marion credits his players as the driving force behind his career progression.

“Just be really good at what you do. Have a really good product, and for me, that’s been having great relationships with the players. The players are really what have promoted me throughout this time of college football.”

While the NFL brings prestige and financial upside, it doesn’t always offer the same level of daily connection that Marion clearly values.

A Career Shaped by Trust, Not Timing

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Marion’s rise from high school coaching to major college football didn’t come from aggressively chasing the next job, but from relationships opening doors at the right time. Each step, from early opportunities to Power Four roles, has followed a similar pattern rooted in trust and performance.

Even his arrival in Boulder came through a chance phone call rather than pursuit.

Marion explained that his first conversation with Deion Sanders was totally organic and that he immediately felt a natural rapport.

“Coach Prime was congratulating me on being a head coach, and when I met Coach Prime, to me, it just had to be right when we met. So, we met, and it was like, wow, we just had that synergy. And for me, that’s what it’s gonna take for me to move on.”

Since arriving at Colorado, Marion has already begun building those same bonds with his players. Through spring workouts, he’s been a vocal presence, intentional in how he connects with the players.

It's an approach that aligns with Sanders’ broader vision of building a program rooted in connection, accountability, and confidence.

If Colorado’s offense takes the leap many anticipate it could, opportunities will inevitably come. That’s just the nature of college football.

But Marion’s track record suggests he’s not simply chasing the next step. And if the fit in Boulder continues to match his purpose, the Buffaloes may have more time with their offensive coordinator than some might think.

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