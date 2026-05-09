Five Key Takeaways From the NFL and NFLRA’s New CBA

On March 25, it sure looked like the NFL and NFLRA were hurtling toward a fall with the sorts of finishes to games we got in 2012—the league looked dug in, the officials looked worn out and a conclusion seemed a long way off.

The two sides had convened in South Florida that morning, with bargaining teams set for a two-day negotiation aimed at breaking a months-long stalemate. Instead, the talks didn’t even make it to the first lunch break, stopping before noon when it became obvious no progress was going to be made. The NFLRA had presented a proposal to the NFL officials in attendance, and asked for a counterproposal. NFL exec Larry Ferazani told union negotiators that he wasn’t authorized to make one, and then his group got up and left.

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NFL representatives claimed the union refused to engage on measures the league proposed aimed at improving performance. The NFLRA reiterated that the NFL refused to negotiate at all.

The impasse was frustrating. But it also led to a breakthrough.

Two weeks to the day later, the NFLRA got what it wanted—those who wielded the power to make changes in the room to bargain with. The rhetoric calmed. The public back-and-forth ceased. And 29 relative quiet days later, a deal was approved.

The NFLRA’s membership convened on a Zoom call at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday to go over the finer points of a seven-year deal, set to run through the 2032 season and expire on May 31, 2033. Voting opened as the call ended, and ran through noon on Friday, with resounding 116–4 tally resulting from the 120 officials who cast their ballots online.

The breakthrough came at the April 9 summit in Dallas, when Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and COO Stephen Jones, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Buccaneers owner Joel Glazer—representing the larger group of NFL decision-makers—made it clear to the officials that they were willing to move financially to get the sorts of quality-control measures that they believed would ensure a higher degree of accountability for NFL officiating.

That shows up in the broader points of the agreement …

Key Points of the NFL and NFLRA’s 2026 Agreement

• The officials got a significant bump in their base pay for regular-season games and playoff games, and also got locked-in money for training camp—where camp assignments and pay has generally been hit-or-miss in the past.

• Improvements were made to the retirement program, and concessions were made by the league on international travel.

• The NFLRA won on the probationary period for new officials. The league wanted to push it to four years. The NFLRA wanted it to stay at three. And it’ll stay at three years, with new officials having the opportunity to grade out of the probationary period early for exemplary performance (One recent case had a Super Bowl official still in his probationary period, which seemed a bit ridiculous, given that getting the assignment was on merit.)

• The NFL and NFLRA met in the middle on shortening the dead period, where the league can’t work with officials. In the old deal, it ran up until May 15. The NFL wanted to move that date to April 15. The sides agreed to make it May 1, but May 1 only for officials who are in the lower tier, and may need the additional training/work.

• The NFL got the “bench” it was looking for. There will be a total of 10 officials on that bench. Six will be backups, effectively, who are guaranteed regular-season games. Another four will be college officials that will serve a sort of apprenticeship, officiating training-camp practices and preseason games. Those four will be plucked from the league’s Mackie Development Program, which works with college officials who aspire to work in the NFL.

And the hope is, over the next seven years, this creates a better environment to officiate in, and puts the very best officials on the field to preside over America’s most popular sport.

Also, the accord ensures there won’t be a sequel to the Fail Mary.

Which everyone can be thankful for.

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