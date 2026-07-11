Colorado's Analytical Rating Projects Improvement for Upcoming Season

ESPN has released their updated Football Power Index ratings for the 2026 college football season.

What do they have to say about the Colorado Buffaloes?

Colorado Buffaloes' FPI Rating 10th Highest in Big 12

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s FPI rating is 4.5, which slates them as the 10th highest team in the Big 12 conference. Here are ESPN’s top 10 FPI rated Big 12 teams.

1. Texas Tech Red Raiders - 20.0

2. BYU Cougars - 13.1

3. Utah Utes - 8.5

4. Arizona Wildcats - 7.2

5. Houston Cougars - 7.1

6. Baylor Bears - 6.5

7. TCU Horned Frogs - 6.4

8. Kansas State Wildcats - 5.1

9. Arizona State Sun Devils - 4.8

10. Colorado Buffaloes - 4.5

It's no shocker to see Texas Tech with the top spot. The Red Raiders are defending Big 12 champions and look to be the favorite to win it again this season.

Furthermore, the 4.5 rating for Colorado puts them as the No. 45 overall team in then country.

The Buffaloes are coming off a disappointing 2025 where they went 3-9, missing a bowl game. That was the second time in three years Colorado failed to make a bowl game under coach Deion Sanders, who has accumulated an overall record of 16-21 since taking over as coach in 2023.

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells out from the sidelines as his team takes on the ASU Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado has had constant roster turnover in the Coach Prime era due to the use of the transfer portal. Heading into the 2026 season, Colorado has 43 incoming transfers that were not on the team last season.

Add in the changes on the coaching staff at offensive coordinator with Brennan Marion and defensive coordinator with Chris Marve, and it will be a completely new-look team in Boulder. Will those changes prove to be the difference to get Colorado back to a bowl game and more?

The oddsmakers don't think so. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buffs win total is at 4.5 wins, with odds of -160 on the under and +134 on the over.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite their FPI rating putting them in the middle of the Big 12, Colorado has the worst odds in the whole conference to win the Big 12 title game at +12000. The Buffs aren't strangers to having the odds stacked against them. In 2024, Colorado was coming off a 4-8 2023 season.

With Sanders leading the way, Colorado stunned college football fans everywhere and went 9-3 in the regular season, earning a spot in the Alamo Bowl. The odds are now against them again. How will they respond?

The Buffaloes will begin their season with a road test against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets out of the ACC on Thursday, Sept. 3. Georgia Tech beat the Buffaloes to open up the 2025 season in Boulder by a final score of 27-20.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.