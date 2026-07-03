The Month That Will Present the Most Challenges on Colorado’s Schedule

The Colorado Buffaloes will enter the 2026 season with hopes of making it back to a bowl game after a disappointing 3-9 2025 season.

Which month on the college football schedule presents the most difficultly for the Buffs?

A Difficult October Schedule

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taking a look at Colorado’s full 2026 schedule, the month of October jumps off the page. They have four games, with a bye week in between them.

Oct. 3: vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Oct. 10: Bye Week

Oct. 17: vs. Utah Utes

Oct. 24: at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oct. 31: vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Texas Tech is the defending Big 12 champion. Utah finished third in the conference, just missing the Big 12 title game last year. Kansas State finished tied for seventh, but they look poised to bounce back. Oklahoma State went winless in conference play in 2025, but comes into 2026 with a completely revamped coaching staff and roster.

CU football head coach Deion Sanders comes out of the locker room before the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 16, 2023 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Three of these four opponents are among the front runners to win the Big 12 conference. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Texas Tech is the clear Big 12 favorite with odds of +100 to win the conference title game.

Behind them are the BYU Cougars at +550, who Colorado will not play in the regular season. Utah has the third best odds at +650. Then there is Kansas State right behind them at No. 4, with odds of +1400.

Oklahoma State is towards the middle of the pack when it comes to conference title winning odds at No. 9 with odds of +3000. Colorado has the worst odds in the whole conference at +12000.

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire looks on during spring football practice, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at the Womble Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In all likelihood, Colorado will be underdogs in every single game this month. They’ll have to surprise some people if they are to have a winning record this season. DraftKings currently has their win total at 4.5, with odds of -160 on the under and +134 on the over.

The good news about this October draw is that three of these four games will be at home. The lone road game is at Oklahoma State. Colorado went winless in road games last season, going 0-5.

CU football head coach Deion Sanders comes out of the locker room for the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 16, 2023 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Since Deion Sanders took over as Colorado coach in 2023, the Buffs have an overall record of 16-21. The year before Coach Prime arrived, Colorado went 1-11. In his first season, they improved on that total, going 4-8. 2024 was a major breakthrough, as Colorado upped their win total to nine. Thay made it to the Alamo Bowl.

2025 was a big step back, going 3-9. There were big changes made to the roster and coaching staff this offseason.

Colorado has 43 incoming transfer players from the portal this offseason. They also have a new defensive coordinator in Chris Marve and a new offensive coordinator in Brennan Marion.

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