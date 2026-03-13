Colorado Athletic Director Applying Pressure On Deion Sanders' Buffaloes

New Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo is hopeful, but not waiting on the "Coach Prime" era much longer.

He's at the helm of sweeping change across the Flatirons, as coach Deion Sanders is looking to bounce back after the worst of his three seasons since joining the Power Four ranks. Lovo spoke with David Ubben of The Athletic about his relationship with Sanders and how their mindsets will shape the program's future.

Fernando Lovo Details Relationship With Deion Sanders

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Having spent years as an administrator at Texas, Ohio State and in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Lovo knows the weight of success. And with college sports in a metamorphosis, he's anticipating the Buffs to emerge now, rather than later.

“We’re in a critical juncture right now in our enterprise,” Lovo told The Athletic. “We need a successful and healthy football program for us to make sure that we’re continuing to put our best foot forward.”

After a year directing athletics for the New Mexico Lobos, Lovo joins Colorado as one of its most important hires to date. Former athletic director Rick George's approach couldn't keep up with programs in its weight class, as former middling powers like Texas Tech jumped on the revenue-sharing era and rode it to last season's College Football Playoff.

The Buffaloes finished second-to-last in 2025's Big 12, notching just one conference win. They struggled to find adequate replacements for a slew of NFL-bound graduates, identity-less on offense and feeble against the run.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“They were predictable (in 2024) — played a bunch of man coverage — but had the players to make it hard on offenses,” one opposing Big 12 assistant coach told The Athletic about Colorado’s defense. “They didn’t have the players this year and never really adjusted.”

So Sanders took his lumps, admitted personnel failures and started over. The Buffs will enter next season with a new offensive coordinator in Brennan Marion, a new linebackers coach-turned-defensive coordinator in Chris Marve, no special teams coordinator and, of course, Lovo entering above all.

He told The Athletic that Sanders will have his "unequivocal support," from the bottom line to the culture he's created. Coach Prime saved George's job after Colorado went 1-11 in 2022, and their friendship never wavered because of it, but Lovo has an outsider's mindset.

Jan 10, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“Every conversation is rooted in what does Coach need to be successful and how do we deliver that to him?” Lovo said. “At the end of the day, it all comes down to trust and alignment. He has to trust me, and I have to trust him, and that only happens with time.”

While the roster needs aplenty, and will balance on how Marion and quarterback Julian Lewis interlink, Lovo hasn't forgotten the past when evaluating the future. Sanders is no ordinary coach, so what the department provides should reflect that.

With a new-look roster and coaching staff, the Buffaloes have a clean slate entering the 2026 season, but the pressure to perform is still there.

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