Colorado Competing With Nation's Top Team in This Key Area

After a few seasons of inconsistent success with the Colorado Buffaloes, coach Deion Sanders decided to change his recruiting approach, which seems to have paid off.

According to ESPNU analyst Craig Haubert, the Buffaloes have the 18th-ranked transfer portal class and are set for what they hope to be a much better showing in 2026.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for the first down against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Offensive Additions

On the offensive side of the ball, there were a lot of additions made with the focus on providing more weapons and protection for redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis. Heading into next season, Lewis projects to be the starter and begins to learn the offense of the new offensive coordinator, Brennan Marion.

With a new offense in mind, Colorado made several great additions throughout the offense, which could mean great things in 2026.

Two of the best additions came at wide receiver in the form of San Jose State transfer Danny Scudero and DeAndre Moore Jr. Last season, Scudero showed that he can be very productive from the slot as he led the nation in receiving with 1,247 receiving yards. Moore has also shown flashes with a total of 11 touchdowns in his career.

At running back, the Buffaloes have also done a solid job as they have added Sacramento State transfer Damian Henderson II and Alabama transfer Richard Young, who could both make an impact on offense with a unique blend of power and speed.

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Taj White (63) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Up front on the offensive line, Colorado made a significant effort to improve across the board. At tackle, Sanders brought in Georgia transfer Bo Hughley, Rutgers transfer Taj White, Cal transfer Leon Bell, and Missouri transfer Jayven Richardson.

At guard, Colorado also added Ohio State transfer Jayvon McFadden and San Jose State transfer Jose Soto. In the middle, at center, Coach Prime also recruited Houston transfer Demetrius Hunter and Lafayette transfer Sean Kinney.

Additionally, the Buffaloes brought in one tight end in Northern Colorado transfer Fisher Clements.

Across the board, the Buffaloes made significant additions at nearly every position and could have the best offensive line they have under Deion Sanders, which could mean Colorado could have one of the best offenses in the Big 12.

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Patrick Kutas (75) and offensive lineman Brycen Sanders (62) block Tulane Green Wave defensive linemen Santana Hopper (29) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Defensive Additions

For Sanders, the defense has also made a change with Chris Marve taking over as the defensive coordinator after Robert Livingston opted to leave for the NFL.

Before that change, Sanders and the staff had already started the recruitment process, but with the new recruiting approach, prioritizing production and experience, a lot of these new transfers translated well to Marve’s defense throughout the spring.

At defensive tackle, the major additions include Tulane transfer Santana Hopper and New Mexico State transfer Ezra Christensen, who both have the potential to make major impacts. On the edge, Colorado added San Jose State transfer Vili Taufatofua, Monmouth transfer Lamont Lester Jr., James Madison transfer Immanuel Ezeogu, and North Dakota State transfer Toby Anene.

On the second level at linebacker, the Buffaloes added Texas transfer Liona Lefau, Bowling Green transfer Gideon Lampron, and New Mexico State transfer Tyler Martinez.

Then in the secondary, Colorado added a significant amount of depth at corner. The top additions were Notre Dame transfer Cree Thomas, James Madison transfer Justin Eaglin, Tennessee transfer Boo Carter, and Lamar transfer Paul Omodia.

At the back end of the defense, Coach Prime was also able to find solid safeties who could be major contributors next season. At the safety position, Colorado recruited Vanderbilt transfer Randon Fontenette, New Mexico State transfer Naeten Mitchell, and Indiana transfer Jah Jah Boyd.

Overall, on the defensive side of the ball, Colorado did a great job creating depth at most positions in addition to finding players who could make splash plays to significantly improve the defense moving forward. If Colorado’s new defensive players play to their potential, there is a possibility Colorado could have one of the better defenses in the conference.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Looking Ahead To 2026

With Colorado preparing for the 2026 season, the new approach to recruiting for Coach Prime and his staff seems to have paid off with significantly better depth, experience, and production than they have had in recent years.

Depth, experience, and production do not guarantee success, but having a significant amount of each of these does give Colorado a tremendous opportunity to have a much better showing than they did in 2025.

As the Buffaloes head into 2026, the new look roster and coaching staff are ready to prove to the critics wrong and see where they stack up with the rest of college football.

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