Colorado's Biggest Concern After Utah: What's Real and What's an Overreaction
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The Colorado Buffaloes’ near-upset of the then-No. 11 Utah Utes on Saturday is a loss that most Buffs fans have been able to go home happy with. After all, Colorado was a Hail Mary away from pulling off the biggest win in the Coach Prime Era after playing a dominant second half.
However, there were some concerns that emerged given the fact that it marked Colorado’s fourth-straight loss. Here’s a look at which of those concerns are real at this point in the season, and which are overreactions.
Overreaction: Micah Welch has lost the starting running back job
Welch was a nonfactor for Colorado against Utah’s stout defense, only recording one carry for two yards. As the back who recorded the first 100-yard rushing game of the Coach Prime Era earlier this season against the Weber State Wildcats, it's hard not to say that he’s been grossly underutilized over the last few games.
However, it’s still an overreaction at this point to say that he isn’t RB1. The Buffaloes rode the hot hand in JaQuail Smith in this game, largely due to the burst he showed on his 68-yard touchdown reception. That play was completely improvised by quarterback Isaac Wilson, and had it not taken place, Welch likely would’ve been substantially more involved.
As the season continues, and especially if Colorado isn’t playing from behind as much, expect Welch to resume his workhorse duties sooner rather than later.
Real: Colorado’s bowl game chances are exceedingly slim
Unfortunately for Colorado, it doesn’t have much room to work with in terms of making a bowl game. The Buffaloes are still seeking a trip to a bowl game to snap a drought that spans back to 2004, when it won the Houston Bowl against the UTEP Miners.
Colorado has appeared in five bowl games since then and lost each time, but the hope with hiring Deion Sanders as head coach was that he’d end the drought. Colorado will still need to pull an upset over either the Oklahoma State Cowboys or Kansas State Wildcats in the next two weeks to keep its chances alive.
But unfortunately for Colorado fans, even if the Buffs do win one of those games, it still likely won’t be favored against any of its other opponents, though those games will be more evenly matched.
Losing a winnable game against the Utes is what put the Buffaloes in this situation, and now they have a major hole to dig themselves out of if they hope to go bowling.
Overreaction: Colorado’s defense isn’t as good as once thought
Fans who simply glanced at the box score and didn’t watch the game may be fearing that Colorado’s defense has lost a step since the start of the season. After all, it was the team’s fifth-straight game allowing three or more touchdowns.
Despite how it looks, though, Colorado’s defense has still kept the Buffs in every one of those games. In this case, Colorado got after a terrific quarterback in Devon Dampier, forcing him to throw two interceptions and go down for three sacks.
The Buffaloes eliminated his rushing threat and truly had the offense reeling for most of the game. However, a few quick scores late made it look like a much worse defensive performance than it truly was. This unit will be fine moving forward, no doubt about that.
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Liam Howard is a Colorado Buffaloes On SI beat reporter and a men’s basketball beat writer and sportscaster for Sko Buffs Sports. A Longmont, Colorado native, he has built a diverse portfolio across sports media, with experience in broadcast production, graphic design, and documentary storytelling. Known for his detailed coverage of college athletics, Howard is also the founder and host of SBS Football Live, where he provides thoughtful analysis and original reporting.