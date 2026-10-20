Colorado's Biggest Concern After Utah: What's Real and What's an Overreaction

The Colorado Buffaloes’ near-upset of the then-No. 11 Utah Utes on Saturday is a loss that most Buffs fans have been able to go home happy with. After all, Colorado was a Hail Mary away from pulling off the biggest win in the Coach Prime Era after playing a dominant second half.

However, there were some concerns that emerged given the fact that it marked Colorado’s fourth-straight loss. Here’s a look at which of those concerns are real at this point in the season, and which are overreactions.

Overreaction: Micah Welch has lost the starting running back job

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) rushes the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Welch was a nonfactor for Colorado against Utah’s stout defense, only recording one carry for two yards. As the back who recorded the first 100-yard rushing game of the Coach Prime Era earlier this season against the Weber State Wildcats, it's hard not to say that he’s been grossly underutilized over the last few games.

However, it’s still an overreaction at this point to say that he isn’t RB1. The Buffaloes rode the hot hand in JaQuail Smith in this game, largely due to the burst he showed on his 68-yard touchdown reception. That play was completely improvised by quarterback Isaac Wilson, and had it not taken place, Welch likely would’ve been substantially more involved.

As the season continues, and especially if Colorado isn’t playing from behind as much, expect Welch to resume his workhorse duties sooner rather than later.

Real: Colorado’s bowl game chances are exceedingly slim

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders against the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately for Colorado, it doesn’t have much room to work with in terms of making a bowl game. The Buffaloes are still seeking a trip to a bowl game to snap a drought that spans back to 2004, when it won the Houston Bowl against the UTEP Miners.

Colorado has appeared in five bowl games since then and lost each time, but the hope with hiring Deion Sanders as head coach was that he’d end the drought. Colorado will still need to pull an upset over either the Oklahoma State Cowboys or Kansas State Wildcats in the next two weeks to keep its chances alive.

But unfortunately for Colorado fans, even if the Buffs do win one of those games, it still likely won’t be favored against any of its other opponents, though those games will be more evenly matched.

Losing a winnable game against the Utes is what put the Buffaloes in this situation, and now they have a major hole to dig themselves out of if they hope to go bowling.

Overreaction: Colorado’s defense isn’t as good as once thought

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4540 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fans who simply glanced at the box score and didn’t watch the game may be fearing that Colorado’s defense has lost a step since the start of the season. After all, it was the team’s fifth-straight game allowing three or more touchdowns.

Despite how it looks, though, Colorado’s defense has still kept the Buffs in every one of those games. In this case, Colorado got after a terrific quarterback in Devon Dampier, forcing him to throw two interceptions and go down for three sacks.

The Buffaloes eliminated his rushing threat and truly had the offense reeling for most of the game. However, a few quick scores late made it look like a much worse defensive performance than it truly was. This unit will be fine moving forward, no doubt about that.

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