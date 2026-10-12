Ranking Colorado’s Four Most Winnable Remaining Games

Wins have been hard to come by for the Colorado Buffaloes lately, as they lost three straight games ahead of their Week 6 bye. Things don’t get easier for them any time soon, though, as they’re set to face two straight ranked opponents in the two weeks following the bye.

If the Buffs’ hopes for a bowl game win in the Coach Prime era are to stay alive this season, they’ll need to pick up at least four wins down the stretch of their season. These are the four most winnable games left on the Buffs’ schedule after the bye week.

1. UCF Knights (Week 13)

Oct 10, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; UCF Knights mascot with UCF Knights fans prior to the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aside from the Buffaloes, the Knights have been the least impressive team in the Big 12 thus far. They’ve let close games against tough opponents slip through their fingers three times this season, with their only win against a Power Four opponent being against the TCU Horned Frogs on Sept. 26.

Colorado’s home-field advantage on a cold late-November day should give the Knights a substantial disadvantage. By all means, Colorado fans should expect the Buffs to pull this one off.

2. at Arizona State Sun Devils (Week 10)

Oct 10, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Kyan McDonald (21) celebrates an interception against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite this being a road game, Colorado fans should also expect the Buffs to return from Tempe with a win in Week 10. Arizona State’s defense has struggled mightily this season, and its offense has had peaks and valleys.

Colorado’s elite defense should be able to shut down quarterback Cutter Boley and company. As long as the Buffs’ offense doesn’t lose them the game, they should be fine against the Sun Devils.

3. at Cincinnati Bearcats (Week 12)

Oct 3, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback JC French IV (4) looks to pass the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bearcats sport an impressive 4-1 record through six weeks, but that is largely due to a weak strength of schedule. Their first three wins came against the Boston College Eagles, Western Carolina Catamounts and Miami University Redhawks. The Eagles are 2-3 on the year and second-to-last in the ACC; the Catamounts hail from the FCS, and the Redhawks are in the middle of the pack in the MAC.

Cincinnati struggled in its first true test of the season, falling 34-7 at the hands of the Arizona Wildcats in Week 5. Colorado will have to battle the Bearcats on the road, but the Buffs should stand a chance in a battle between two capable teams still battling through flaws.

4. Kansas State Wildcats (Week 9)

Oct 10, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) looks for room to run during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wildcats won’t be an easy win for Colorado by any means. Although they lost to the Bearcats, they played them down to the wire and have a similar roster to the one that has had Colorado’s number in the Coach Prime Era.

Colorado has yet to defeat the Wildcats since Deion Sanders took over as head coach in 2023, and quarterback Avery Johnson has been at the helm of their offense in all three of those games. He’s having an impressive year in 2026, and if Colorado’s offense can’t match his production, it’ll be a long day at the office.

That said, this is the weakest Kansas State team since Sanders has been at Colorado, namely on defense. That gives Colorado a fighting chance in a game that may be the difference in their bowl eligibility.

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