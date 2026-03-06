Colorado Buffaloes Plan Special Tribute For Dominiq Ponder

The Colorado Buffaloes are paying tribute to quarterback Dominiq Ponder, who tragically passed away in a single-car accident on March 1. Ponder's family, loved ones, and the team came together at Folsom Field, one of the many ways the program is honoring him.

After gathering privately, the university announced there would be a public memorial to honor Ponder as well. A special service will take place on Saturday, March 7, at 12 p.m. MT in the Glenn Miller Ballroom. According to Colorado Athletics, it will be open to the public and streamed live for those who cannot attend.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

On the Sunday following Ponder's passing, Colorado coach Deion Sanders posted a heartfelt message on his X account.

"God, please comfort the Ponder family, friends and loved ones," Sanders said. "Dom was one of my favorites! He was loved, respected and a born leader. Let’s pray for all that knew him and had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord, you’re receiving a good one. Comfort us, Lord, comfort us."

United in love and strength, the Colorado Football family gathered to honor Dom and stand alongside his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/UW9IuHR8qY — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) March 6, 2026

Buffaloes to Wear Jersey Patches in Honor of Dominiq Ponder

The Buffaloes will continue to honor Ponder throughout the season, ensuring his presence is felt around the program.

The Colorado Buffaloes will wear a patch on their jerseys to honor Ponder every game day. The Colorado coach was seen showing his team various drafts of what the patch could look like, as captured by Darius Sanders of Reach the People Media.

Not only will the Buffaloes wear the patch, but Sanders made sure the players were a part of the decision process.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

While Ponder will remain in the hearts of his teammates, wearing a patch is a way to honor him visibly and show that he is still a part of the Buffaloes.

Colorado Buffaloes Send Thoughtful Messages about Dominiq Ponder

Since Ponder’s passing, several of the program’s players and staff members have sent heartfelt messages, including Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. While the two worked together for a short period of time, Ponder's impact was felt.

"You see somebody every day, every morning. You meet every day at 5:30, 5 o'clock, so. . . . We'll just save a spot for him in the room," Marion said on Monday, per DNVR Buffs.

Colorado safety Ben Finniseth has been with the program since 2021 and sent an inspiring message about Ponder.

"It can either mold us, or it can tear us apart, and it ain't gonna tear us apart because of the team we are and the culture that we're building. So it sucks. You know, yesterday you know you're gonna go to sleep and you wake up and Dom's not gonna be there, but football is gonna be there. So, our mentality was we got to get back to work, and we got to honor Dom in the way that we work and we're gonna do it for him," Finneseth said, per DNVR Buffs.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Ben Finneseth (28) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ponder transferred to Colorado in 2024 from Bethune-Cookman University. In 2025, he made his first on-field appearance, playing in two games. His debut was at Folsom Field against the Arizona Wildcats. He then played three snaps against West Virginia the following week. Ponder was entering his third season with the program as a redshirt junior and was 23 years old.

Ponder's presence made an impact on his teammates, who continue to find ways to honor the Colorado quarterback.

