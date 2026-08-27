Colorado Linebacker Shares Sympathy for Ezra Christensen Amid Eligibility Ruling

The Colorado Buffaloes received difficult news on Monday as New Mexico State Aggies transfer defensive lineman Ezra Christensen was denied his preliminary injunction for eligibility for the 2026 season. Christensen was expected to be a crucial part of the Buffs’ defensive line, but instead, his football career is evidently over.

This news was perhaps no harder to hear for anyone than linebacker Tyler Martinez. He transferred to the Buffs alongside Christensen and was formerly teammates with him in Las Cruces. Martinez shared his thoughts on the case’s ruling and what he has done in attempts to support Christensen.

How Tyler Martinez has supported Ezra Christensen

Aggie defensive lineman Ezra Christensen tackles the Bearkat quarterback for a loss during a Thursday night game against Sam Houston at Aggie Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Upon the news of Christensen’s ineligibility breaking, Martinez was one of the first to reach out to him.

“I shot him a text yesterday, just sending him my condolences because I know he was looking forward to playing this year,” Martinez said. “He didn’t go through the draft process at our former school. So I know he’s hurting right now.”

Martinez spent the 2025 season with Christensen, and Christensen had to watch as Martinez suffered a season-ending injury that at the very least delayed his NFL dreams. Now, Martinez is on the opposite end of that misfortune, watching as Christensen potentially has those dreams ripped from his hands permanently.

The situation is made even more difficult due to the fact that the pair had a taste of what it was like to be Buffs together. Christensen was able to spend the spring with the Buffaloes before his case started, and unfortunately, that’s the only football that this pair will play together in Boulder.

Tyler Martinez’s thoughts on the case ruling

Tyler Martinez (35) and Gabe Peterson (16) close in on the Tulsa quarterback in the backfield as NMSU took on the University of Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday in Las Cruces. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Martinez shared a feeling that most Buffs fans have felt throughout this case: confusion.

“That’s my guy,” Martinez said. “I feel terrible for him because not a lot of it makes sense right now, and I know he’s struggling with that. So I’m just praying for him and hoping he’s doing alright.”

In the ever-changing world of college football, it becomes more unclear every year which players can and can’t be eligible. For Christensen, he spent 2022 at the JUCO level with the San Diego Mesa College Olympians before spending 2023 and 2024 at Fresno State and 2025 at New Mexico State.

Meanwhile, players like Bear Alexander and Justin Flowe, who have been at the FBS level since 2022 and 2021, respectively, will maintain their eligibility and suit up for the coming season.

The silver lining

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders (left) embraces kicker Alejandro Mata against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

But there is a silver lining to the ruling, as Colorado can address a need at a different position. Coach Deion Sanders has expressed his desire to see improvement out of kickers Elliot Arnold and Cadel Ayala, and he can now add new competition to the room.

However, the term ‘new’ isn’t quite right, as the top options to add to the room have been on the team previously. Due to a recent court ruling that allowed players from the 2022 high school class an extra year of eligibility, kickers Buck Buchanan and Alejandro Mata have received close attention from Coach Prime during the process of Christensen’s case.

“Certainly, we'd like to have several guys that played prior with us that are eligible; I think Buck [Buchanan] is one, [Alejandro] Mata may be another, and a couple others. But we have people in place to do that job, and Fernando [Lovo] is on it, as well as other persons from this university. We're going to do the right thing, as long as Georgia Tech doesn't have any players that are activated. We're good,” said Sanders in his Monday presser.

The Buffaloes would love to bring either kicker back, as Buchanan would ensure consistent touchbacks on kickoffs and Mata would provide consistency in the field goal department. However, as the regular season kickoff approaches, time to make any substantial roster moves appears to be dwindling.

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