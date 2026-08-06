How Colorado's Ezra Christensen Impacted by Latest Eligibility Lawsuit

Villanova quarterback Pat McQuaide has officially filed a lawsuit against the NCAA after being denied an additional season of eligibility. McQuaide’s case centers on whether his season spent at the junior college level should count against the NCAA’s five-year eligibility clock. This very question has become increasingly significant as college athletics continues to evolve and more athletes turn to the courts to challenge the organization.

A federal judge has granted McQuaide a preliminary injunction which allows him to compete while the case proceeds. While the ruling is not an official decision, it represents another issue of where the court has questioned the NCAA’s application of its eligibility rules to athletes with nontraditional college careers.

The case could have implications on Colorado defensive lineman Ezra Christensen, among other college football players.

Aggie defensive lineman Ezra Christensen tackles the Bearkat quarterback for a loss during a Thursday night game against Sam Houston at Aggie Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This new preliminary injunction in McQuaide v. NCAA is the latest where a judge ruled that a season at a JUCO shouldn't count against the Five-Year Rule. We will cite to it during our upcoming hearings for Ezra Christensen (Colorado) and Dean Miller (UCF). https://t.co/EAiz8IB6vi — Darren Heitner (@heitner) August 1, 2026

Why the Case Matters Beyond Villanova

With the NCAA allowing so much movement, the transfer portal, junior colleges, coaching changes, and evolving policies have made these changes and moves more common. The main problem with eligibility rules is that they’ve always struggles to keep pace with these changes.

Sep 13, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats quarterback Pat McQuaide (7) throws the ball while being pressured by Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Dominic DeLuca (0) during the third quarter at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the center of McQuaide’s lawsuit is the NCAA’s Five-Year Rule which requires athletes to complete four seasons of competition within a five-year window after enrolling full-time to that school. McQuaide is arguing that his junior college season should not be counted.

While the NCAA has fought to simplify eligibility through newer policies and guidelines, cases like this one highlight how difficult it can be to apply blanket type rules to athletes with unconventional paths.

Colorado Could Be One of the Biggest Beneficiaries

For Colorado fans, McQuaide’s lawsuit is more than just another NCAA legal battle.

Sports attorney Darren Heitner noted that McQuaide’s case is the latest in which a judge has ruled that a season at a junior college should not count against the Five-Year Rule. He also revealed that attorneys plan on citing McQuaide’s ruling in upcoming hearings that involve Colorado offensive linemen Ezra Christensen and UCF player Dean Miller.

If junior college participation is treated differently under NCAA eligibility rules, Christensen’s legal challenge could receive an additional boost. While every case is decided on its own facts, favorable rulings in similar lawsuits help establish persuasive legal precedent.

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and his staff have leaned heavily on experienced, veteran transfers while rebuilding the program. Should Christensen ultimately receive favorable treatment, Colorado would benefit greatly by retaining another experienced player. Not to mention, they would be reinforcing the growing legal momentum surrounding the eligibility disputes.

The Buffaloes fins themselves at the intersection of one of college football’s most important legal debates. Just a few years ago, questions surrounding player eligibility were almost exclusively handled through NCAA waver requests. Today, athletes are increasingly turning to federal courts when those repeat requests are denied.

The decision could prove meaningful not only for McQuaide and Christensen but for several other athletes pursuing similar legal arguments.

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