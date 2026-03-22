Former Colorado Buffaloes Star Laviska Shenault Jr. Attempting Major Comeback

It was announced on Thursday that Shenault made the 50-man roster of the Birmingham Stallions in the United Football League (UFL). Many players have made NFL comebacks through the spring league, something Shenault looks to replicate.

Laviska Shenault Looking to Channel Colorado Days

Shenault compiled quite a career at Colorado, totalling 1,943 yards and 10 touchdowns on 149 receptions in three seasons.

Nov 9, 2019; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (2) celebrates after his successful fourth down carry against the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In his freshman season, Shenault was a rotational player but showed early signs of stardom. He wasn’t even given the opportunity to return punts or kickoffs, but he still scored a special teams touchdown off a fumble.

The feat made Shenault the 15th player in college football history to record a touchdown on his first career touch.

It was only up from there for Shenault, as he registered a breakout campaign in 2018. He led the Buffs in receiving yards with 1,011 yards on 86 receptions.

That tally included Shenault’s performance on Colorado’s biggest stage of the season. In the Rocky Mountain Showdown against the Colorado State Rams, Shenault burst onto the scene with 211 receiving yards and a touchdown. Behind his performance, the Buffaloes demolished their rivals 45-15 at Mile High Stadium.

University of Colorado junior wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (2) takes a handoff during the Rocky Mountain Showdown rivalry football game against Colorado State University on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colo. Rockymountainshowdown 20190830 Th | Special from Timothy Hurst, Fort Collins Coloradoan via Imagn Content Services, LLC

In week 2, the Buffs faced another rivalry matchup as they traveled to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Shenault built his reputation as a CU-rival killer, racking up 177 yards and a touchdown as the Buffaloes downed the Huskers 33-28. His touchdown reception came on Colorado’s final drive and sealed its win.

"They closed the middle of the field," said Shenault’s quarterback, Steven Montez, postgame. "I knew they were pressed on Laviska, and I knew he was going to go beat his man. I gave him a ball with air, and Laviska made a hell of a play."

Colorado’s victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils on Oct. 6 improved the Buffs’ record to 5-0. They were ranked No. 19 in the AP Poll, and Shenault was at the center of it all. He’d recorded over 100 yards in four of those games and had solidified himself as a Heisman trophy candidate.

However, things took a downward turn for Shenault and the Buffs as a whole from that point forward. He suffered turf toe in Colorado’s first loss of the season to the USC Trojans. He missed three games with the injury and only had one more 100-yard receiving performance in 2018. As a result, the Buffs also failed to win another game the remainder of the year and missed a bowl game.

Shenault had a productive year in 2019 as well, but it wasn’t up to the standard he’d set during his sophomore campaign. He battled an abdominal injury throughout the season, playing through it on a number of occasions. He recorded 764 yards and four touchdowns on 56 receptions in 11 games. Shenault still elected to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft despite needing surgery on his abdominal injury during the offseason.

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes receiver Laviska Shenault speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Laviska Shenault's Professional Career

He was selected 42nd overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars that April, but his NFL career never reached the heights of his college days. He spent two and a half seasons with the Jaguars, never surpassing the 650-yard receiving mark in that time.

He spent the next three seasons across four teams, with fewer than 10 receptions each year.

In a search for more playing time, Shenault entered the 2026 UFL dispersal draft. He was selected by the Birmingham Stallions and named to the 50-man roster after training camp.

The lower level of competition in the UFL creates a new opportunity for the former Buffs star to make a name for himself at the professional level.

The Stallions kick off their season against the Louisville Kings on March 27 at 6 p.m. MT with the game broadcasted on FOX.

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