Predicting the Best Rookie on Every NFL Team in 2026

The dust has settled on the 2026 NFL draft . Teams are beginning rookie minicamp and gearing up for the start of OTAs.

Across the league, teams will rely on rookies to help elevate a unit or position group. Some organizations need immediate contributions more than others, but snaps exist everywhere.

And in a draft class with quality talent spanning through the end of Day 2 and into the early part of Day 3, there should be impactful, productive rookies on each team..

Here’s my prediction for each team’s best first-year player, including 16 taken after the opening round.

AFC East

New England Patriots: Edge Gabe Jacas

The Patriots may not be confident in Will Campbell’s future at left tackle, and with right tackle Morgan Moses entering his age-35 season, there’s uncertainty on both ends of the offensive line. So, perhaps first-round tackle Caleb Lomu sees extensive action this fall, but Jacas has a clearer path to an impact role at a more pressing need. New England was tied to pass rushers in the first round but waited until the second for Jacas, a productive captain at Illinois whose strength, physicality and power have three-down potential.

Buffalo Bills: WR Skyler Bell

The Bills have a solid nucleus of talent in their receiving corps, but Bell is a baller. Buffalo’s fourth-round pick, Bell, ranked second in the FBS in several receiving categories last fall at UConn, and his route nuance, athleticism and instincts should help him find an early role at the next level. Bell can play inside and outside, and he’s made significant strides with his hands—once a weakness, he morphed into a reliable target for the Huskies. He’s tough and can create separation, both of which are huge assets.

Miami Dolphins: CB Chris Johnson

The Dolphins have needed talent and depth at cornerback for multiple offseasons, and Johnson should step into a starting role right away. He can play man and zone coverage from press and off alignments, and he’s fluid, physical and instinctive. Johnson can play nickel and outside, and his ability to mirror receivers during routes and minimize separation should translate to the NFL. He was viewed higher in league circles than by the media, and Johnson’s collective skill set—rooted in versatility and intelligence—suggests he’ll make an impact this fall.

New York Jets: Edge David Bailey

New York drafted Bailey with the No. 2 pick primarily because it believes he’s the most pro-ready pass rusher in the draft. So long as Bailey delivers, he’ll be in the defensive rookie of the year discussion. The 6' 4", 251-pounder wreaked havoc last fall at Texas Tech, posting 14.5 sacks and, according to Pro Football Focus , 81 pressures. He’s a twitchy athlete with a dynamic first step, powerful hands and quality inside counters. Bailey has the goods to be a double-digit sack guy—perhaps not right away, but the Jets need him to be disruptive.

AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers: WR/RS Kaden Wetjen

Two of the Steelers’ top three picks—offensive tackle Max Iheanachor and quarterback Drew Allar—were made with the future in mind, and while second-round receiver Germie Bernard will likely outproduce Wetjen in the passing game, the latter remains a quality answer here. Why? Wetjen was college football’s best returner last year. He totaled four punt return touchdowns and scored twice on kickoffs during his career at Iowa, and his suddenness and vision should help him be a special teams ace in the NFL, too.

Baltimore Ravens: OG Olaivavega Ioane

Ioane is the draft’s best interior offensive lineman, and the Ravens had a significant need to fill at guard this offseason. He was penciled into Baltimore’s No. 14 spot in mock drafts, a nod to the strength of the fit, and he’ll be a Day 1 starter. Ioane is strong, physical and tough. The 6' 4", 320-pounder moves defenders in the run game and stunts them in pass protection. He was made for the AFC North, and he’ll be a welcome addition for Lamar Jackson.

Cincinnati Bengals: Edge Cashius Howell

Cincinnati traded its top pick to the Giants for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II and still landed a first-round-caliber player in Howell, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. Howell has an ultra-quick first step, and he’s a loose-moving, speed-oriented edge rusher who can win around the arc and on inside moves. Long-term, watch out for fourth-round selection Connor Lew, who could become the Bengals’ starting center in 2027 and beyond.

Cleveland Browns: WR KC Concepcion

The Browns used their first of two first-round choices on tackle Spencer Fano, who should be tremendous, too. But the learning curve is steep for NFL offensive linemen, giving Concepcion an advantage. The Texas A&M product is a tremendous route runner who aligns inside and outside and is dynamic after the catch, with his sudden feet and loose hips causing problems for would-be tacklers. Drops are a question mark, but Concepcion is an exciting weapon who adds explosiveness to Cleveland’s offense.

The Browns added an offensive weapon in Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Nate Boerkircher

There’s a chance Boerkircher isn’t even the No. 2 tight end on Jacksonville’s roster, but the Jaguars took an alternative, depth-based approach to their draft class and, according to general manager James Gladstone, believe the NFL is shifting toward more three-tight-end sets. Boerkircher, a second-round pick, doesn’t project as much of a pass-catching threat, but he’s a terrific run blocker, and that alone may give him a more impactful role than any of his first-year counterparts.

Houston Texans: DT Kayden McDonald

The Texans needed a stud run defender, and McDonald, the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, was among the draft’s best. He’s a people-mover on the interior, boasting strong hands and a powerful punch to knock offensive linemen backward and re-establish the line of scrimmage. McDonald has efficient hands and can snatch linemen to stop ballcarriers, and while his pass-rushing impact may be minimal early as a pro, he fills Houston’s biggest need as an early-down game-changer.

Indianapolis Colts: LB CJ Allen

Indianapolis has plenty of snaps to offer at linebacker after Zaire Franklin’s departure, and Allen is a pro-ready defender with elite intangibles. He was the heart of Georgia’s defense, often lauded for his work ethic and communication skills, both of which should help him get on the field quickly at the next level. Allen is a good tackler and disruptive blitzer, with enough speed to track down ballcarriers in pursuit. He has the makings of a steady, reliable pro.

Tennessee Titans: WR Carnell Tate

Tennessee drafted Tate with the fourth pick, and he’ll be Cam Ward’s long-term WR1 if he fulfills his potential. Tate has the goods to fit the bill—at 6' 2" and 192 pounds, he can win downfield, and his elite ball skills should give Ward confidence to throw it up and let Tate make plays. Expect second-round linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. to flourish in Robert Saleh’s defense, but Tate was drafted No. 4 for a reason.

AFC West

Denver Broncos: DL Tyler Onyedim

Denver had a strange draft. Onyedim, who was ranked No. 168 on Sports Illustrated ’s big board , was the Broncos’ first pick at No. 66 after trading out of the second round. And while Onyedim was, by and large, a surprise at that point in the draft, he should fill the absence of John Franklin-Myers, who signed with the Titans in free agency. Onyedim is long and athletic at 6' 3" and 292 pounds with 34⅛-inch arms, and he’s an intriguing prospect who’s a ready-made run defender with fun flashes on passing downs.

Los Angeles Chargers: iOL Jake Slaughter

First-round pick Akheem Mesidor filled a considerable need at defensive end, but Slaughter checked the team’s biggest box. Los Angeles announced Slaughter, who started 33 games at center for Florida, as a guard. He’ll enter a three-man competition for the two guard spots with a good chance at getting the nod in Week 1. Slaughter is quick-footed and athletic, a good fit for new Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, and he’s a former team captain at Florida. That’s a good blend of tools.

Kansas City Chiefs: CB Mansoor Delane

The Chiefs traded up three spots to select Delane, who should be a Day 1 starter on the perimeter. The 6' 0", 187-pounder has elite instincts and route recognition, which helps him stay in phase in man coverage and break on passes in zone. He’s quicker than fast but has fluid hips, quick feet and tremendous ball skills. Delane earned CB1 status after a phenomenal season at LSU, and his scheme versatility allows Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo the freedom to get creative on the back end.

Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza

The biggest topic of conversation around Mendoza, the draft’s No. 1 overall pick , is how much he’ll play as a rookie. Las Vegas signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency, and while Cousins may just be a bridge starter or sounding board for Mendoza, there’s a strong chance he begins the year under center. No matter, Mendoza’s time will eventually come, and he’s well-equipped to flourish. At 6' 5" and 236 pounds, Mendoza can make every throw, beat defenses with his legs and process coverages quickly both before and after the snap.

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles: WR Makai Lemon

Lemon would be a terrific complement to A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, but he appears likely to replace Brown—reportedly on the trading block—as the other half of Philadelphia’s receiving duo. The 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner, Lemon, is an elite run-after-catch player, pairing speed and quickness with instincts to find and hit creases. At 5' 11" and 192 pounds, Lemon plays bigger than his size at the catch point, and he’s a good separator with the tools to be an early weapon for Jalen Hurts.

Dallas Cowboys: DB Caleb Downs

The Cowboys’ defense was far below average last year, and Downs is an elite talent with tremendous versatility and three years of production at the highest level of college football. The 6' 0", 205-pound Downs can impact games in the box, at the line of scrimmage, in two-deep looks, playing single-high or aligning at nickel. He’s a great tackler with terrific range and instincts, and he has All-Pro potential.

Washington Commanders: LB Sonny Styles

Styles is a tremendous fit for coach Dan Quinn’s Commanders. The 6' 5", 244-pound Styles may be the draft’s freakiest athlete, and he made a rapid two-year transformation from safety to linebacker at Ohio State. He’s physical, has elite range and can really blitz. A pair of Washington’s skill-position draftees—third-round receiver Antonio Williams and sixth-round running back Kaytron Allen—should see the field and make an impact this fall, but not more than Styles.

New York Giants: LB/edge Arvell Reese

The Giants have no shortage of talented pass rushers, and Reese should see snaps off the edge in some capacity. But he also projects as an immediate game-wrecker in the middle of New York’s defense. Reese has the draft’s best blend of speed and physicality, and he’s a rangy defender with quality hands and technique at the point of attack. No matter where the Giants play him, Reese will find ways to make plays.

NFC North

Chicago Bears: C Logan Jones

Dillon Thieneman, Chicago’s first-round pick, should be mighty fine on the back end. But Jones will step into the starting center role right away, and the reigning Rimington Award winner has the tools to thrive in coach Ben Johnson’s zone rushing attack. Tough and athletic at 6' 3" and 299 pounds, Jones pairs short-area explosiveness with reliable technique. He isn’t much of a mauler, but his strengths should be magnified in Johnson’s system.

Green Bay Packers: DT Chris McClellan

Each of Green Bay’s first three picks received consideration, along with sixth-round kicker Trey Smack, but McClellan ultimately earned the nod. The Packers are shifting to a 3-4 defense under new coordinator Jonathan Gannon, and the 6' 4", 314-pound McClellan has the size to play nose tackle and the athleticism and pass-rush nuance to play other spots on the line. He’s a tremendous scheme fit and a good enough talent to make an impact right away.

Minnesota Vikings: DT Domonique Orange

The Vikings had an interesting draft, swinging big on defensive tackle Caleb Banks in the first round and double-dipping on the interior with Orange. Both could start Week 1, and while Banks has game-wrecking potential, Orange is a safe bet to execute his role at a high level—the 6' 2", 322-pounder clogs lanes as well as any defensive tackle in the class. Another name to monitor here is third-round safety Jakobe Thomas, who could play significant snaps if Harrison Smith opts for retirement.

Detroit Lions: OT Blake Miller

The Lions moved Penei Sewell from right tackle to left, where he replaced Taylor Decker. Miller will take Sewell’s spot on Jared Goff’s strong side, and he’s a terrific fit to do so. A 54-game starter for Clemson at right tackle, Miller is big and long at 6' 7" and 317 pounds with 34¼-inch arms. He’s a good athlete with the movement skills to mirror speed rushers and reach landmarks as a run blocker, and his high-level college experience should make him a successful Day 1 starter.

The Panthers selected Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter in the second round. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFC South

Carolina Panthers: DT Lee Hunter

Carolina has uncertainty at left tackle, which could accelerate first-round pick Monroe Freeling into the starting lineup. But Freeling would also benefit from a quasi-redshirt year, while Hunter, a second-round pick, is a pro-ready nose tackle. He’s a force at 6' 3" and 318 pounds with 33¼-inch arms, and he has tons of power in his hands, which helps him collapse pockets and discard blockers in the run game. Watch out for fifth-round safety Zakee Wheatley here, too.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Edge Rueben Bain Jr.

The Buccaneers may get extensive snaps from second-round linebacker Josiah Trotter, but Bain, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2025, should be among the frontrunners for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He was college football’s most disruptive pass rusher last season, blending elite power with a deep bag of pass-rush moves and refined rush instincts. Bain is a good run defender, too, and projects as a three-down impact player.

Atlanta Falcons: CB Avieon Terrell

Atlanta didn’t have a first-round pick—it traded the selection to the Rams for James Pearce Jr. in the 2025 draft—but still nabbed a high-level talent in Terrell, who was No. 24 on SI’s big board. Terrell is uber physical and unafraid to mix it up with receivers and runners. He’s sticky in coverage, matching loose hips with quick feet and quality route anticipation. Terrell is scheme versatile, and he’ll compete with veteran Mike Hughes for the chance to start at outside cornerback opposite his brother, A.J.

New Orleans Saints: WR Jordyn Tyson

New Orleans could have several impact rookies—considering big board value, the Saints drafted extremely well—but Tyson stands as the headliner. He’s perhaps the draft’s best route runner, a deceptive, sudden mover who creates separation and makes big plays after the catch. Tyson and Chris Olave give the Saints a potent receiving duo as Tyler Shough enters his first full year as the team’s starting quarterback.

NFC West

Seattle Seahawks: RB Jadarian Price

Bud Clark, Seattle’s second-round safety, is an enticing pick here, as he should slot into a starting spot in the secondary. But Price, who will replace Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III and complement Zach Charbonnet in Seattle’s backfield, is too good to ignore. Price played second fiddle to Jeremiyah Love at Notre Dame, but his vision, footwork and elusiveness made him an efficient runner in college and should lead to similar success in the NFL.

Los Angeles Rams: WR CJ Daniels

The Rams hope their first-round pick, quarterback Ty Simpson, won’t see the field this fall. Second-round tight end Max Klare is buried behind at least two others at his position. Third-round offensive tackle Keagen Trost is a versatile depth piece on an offensive line that could see a makeover in 2027. Daniels, meanwhile, has a shot to be a complementary weapon for Davante Adams and Puka Nacua. The Rams traded up for him, and Daniels is steady and athletic with good enough ball skills to see snaps.

San Francisco 49ers: WR De’Zhaun Stribling

The 49ers pulled a bit of a stunner, selecting Stribling at the top of the second round—don’t you think they’ll do everything they can to validate the pick this fall? Stribling gives San Francisco someone who can stress defenses vertically and create explosive plays, which the team’s receiving corps needed. At 6' 2" and 207 pounds, Stribling doubles as a tough, willing blocker who can also be an asset on rushing downs.

Arizona Cardinals: RB Jeremiyah Love

The draft’s best pure playmaker, Love, is a uniquely gifted running back with every trait necessary to be an All-Pro. The 6' 0", 212-pounder has explosive, home-run speed, and he’s strong, powerful and instinctive. Love is an elite pass catcher, and his contact balance is phenomenal, too. He finds holes and creates his own yards. He breaks tackles and eludes others. Ashton Jeanty proved how much an offensive line can make or break an elite running back prospect’s rookie season, and the Cardinals have questions up front, but Love is an incredible talent.

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