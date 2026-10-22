Colorado Buffaloes Stars Turning Heads in the NFL

Coach Deion Sanders pounded the table for the Jacksonville Jaguars to use Travis Hunter both ways in 2025. One year after taking the Colorado Buffaloes Heisman Trophy winner, the Jags finally intervened out in London.

Looks like there's a two-way path becoming crystallized for the Colorado icon Hunter.

Jaguars Leaned Into Travis Hunter to Beat Texans

Oct 18, 2026; London, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) intercepts the ball against the Houston Texans during the second half at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner grabbed the game-sealing interception out in London to defeat the rival Houston Texans. During his rookie season, Hunter caught 28 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown before his season was cut short due to injury. However, his game-changing abilities on both sides of the ball had yet to have the impact they did in Boulder.

Against Houston, Hunter caught a touchdown pass and ended the game with his pick on Texans quarterback CJ Stroud.

Hunter currently has the Jaguars in a strong position: 4-2 and sitting atop the AFC South standings. They'll soon face the 2-4 Indianapolis Colts, who are surprisingly at second place in the division.

Colorado Star Lands on Injured Reserve

Oct 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) and safety Quentin Lake (37) as Los Angeles Rams safety Jaylen McCollough (2) and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) look on in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of 2-4 teams, Colorado star Nate Landman is part of a rather disappointing franchise in the league with the Los Angeles Rams. And now he may not take the field anytime soon.

Landman entered concussion protocol on Wednesday, which officially jeopardizes his status for Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders, another team trending downward.

Sep 10, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) during press conference at Marvel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Landman, though, once walked into a Rams facility with skyrocketing expectatons. The blockbuster June 1 trade for NFL Defensive player of the Year edge rusher Myles Garrett heightened those expectations. Los Angeles later re-added past three-time DPOY winner at defensive tackle Aaron Donald right before the season to team with Garrett.

But the Rams' season is unraveling following the stunning 18-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Garrett hasn't been cleared to return after a week one injury against the San Francisco 49ers. Wide receiver Davante Adams also must miss up to 10 games with a hamstring ailment. Now Landman's status is becoming uncertain, which only adds to the litany of obstacles facing this once trending Super Bowl contender.

Shedeur Sanders on Trade Block?

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns look more resurgent under new coach Todd Monken but share the best record in the AFC North without quarterback Shedeur Sanders leading the offense.

And now there are rumblings either Sanders or fellow backup Dillon Gabriel could be moved ahead of the NFL's Trade Deadline. Former Browns edge rusher and three-time Super Bowl winner for the New England Patriots Willie McGinest believes Sanders could get dealt away.

"Shedeur didn’t put the pressure on the position by coming into the league. I mean that by saying he wasn’t like a top pick. Now, if you’re a No. 1 pick, if you’re a top 10 pick, then you put the pressure on the position right away," McGinest began. "It always comes down to who gives us the best chance to win."

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) practices before the game at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now Deshaun Watson has become Cleveland's best chance behind center; proven by his seven touchdowns with only two picks and leading the Browns into the tie at the top. Granted, Watson does have a history of injuries, hence why Cleveland likely wants to keep Sanders or Gabriel.

The latter, however, lost out on starting quarterback duties to Sanders one year ago and looks even more buried on the depth chart. Yet a desperate team needing a backup quarterback or dealing with injuries at the position could look closer into Sanders. Especially if the move involves gaining multiple draft picks for the future.

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