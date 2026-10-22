Colorado Buffaloes Stars Turning Heads in the NFL
Coach Deion Sanders pounded the table for the Jacksonville Jaguars to use Travis Hunter both ways in 2025. One year after taking the Colorado Buffaloes Heisman Trophy winner, the Jags finally intervened out in London.
Looks like there's a two-way path becoming crystallized for the Colorado icon Hunter.
Jaguars Leaned Into Travis Hunter to Beat Texans
The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner grabbed the game-sealing interception out in London to defeat the rival Houston Texans. During his rookie season, Hunter caught 28 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown before his season was cut short due to injury. However, his game-changing abilities on both sides of the ball had yet to have the impact they did in Boulder.
Against Houston, Hunter caught a touchdown pass and ended the game with his pick on Texans quarterback CJ Stroud.
Hunter currently has the Jaguars in a strong position: 4-2 and sitting atop the AFC South standings. They'll soon face the 2-4 Indianapolis Colts, who are surprisingly at second place in the division.
Colorado Star Lands on Injured Reserve
Speaking of 2-4 teams, Colorado star Nate Landman is part of a rather disappointing franchise in the league with the Los Angeles Rams. And now he may not take the field anytime soon.
Landman entered concussion protocol on Wednesday, which officially jeopardizes his status for Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders, another team trending downward.
Landman, though, once walked into a Rams facility with skyrocketing expectatons. The blockbuster June 1 trade for NFL Defensive player of the Year edge rusher Myles Garrett heightened those expectations. Los Angeles later re-added past three-time DPOY winner at defensive tackle Aaron Donald right before the season to team with Garrett.
But the Rams' season is unraveling following the stunning 18-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Garrett hasn't been cleared to return after a week one injury against the San Francisco 49ers. Wide receiver Davante Adams also must miss up to 10 games with a hamstring ailment. Now Landman's status is becoming uncertain, which only adds to the litany of obstacles facing this once trending Super Bowl contender.
Shedeur Sanders on Trade Block?
Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns look more resurgent under new coach Todd Monken but share the best record in the AFC North without quarterback Shedeur Sanders leading the offense.
And now there are rumblings either Sanders or fellow backup Dillon Gabriel could be moved ahead of the NFL's Trade Deadline. Former Browns edge rusher and three-time Super Bowl winner for the New England Patriots Willie McGinest believes Sanders could get dealt away.
"Shedeur didn’t put the pressure on the position by coming into the league. I mean that by saying he wasn’t like a top pick. Now, if you’re a No. 1 pick, if you’re a top 10 pick, then you put the pressure on the position right away," McGinest began. "It always comes down to who gives us the best chance to win."
Right now Deshaun Watson has become Cleveland's best chance behind center; proven by his seven touchdowns with only two picks and leading the Browns into the tie at the top. Granted, Watson does have a history of injuries, hence why Cleveland likely wants to keep Sanders or Gabriel.
The latter, however, lost out on starting quarterback duties to Sanders one year ago and looks even more buried on the depth chart. Yet a desperate team needing a backup quarterback or dealing with injuries at the position could look closer into Sanders. Especially if the move involves gaining multiple draft picks for the future.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna