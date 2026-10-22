Colorado vs. Oklahoma State: How to Watch, Preview, and Betting Odds

The Colorado Buffaloes are looking to snap their losing streak in their upcoming matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Colorado is coming off a narrow loss to Utah, while Oklahoma State enters the matchup with a winning record as well as one of the most productive offenses in the Big 12.

The Buffaloes will have their hands full against an Oklahoma State team that is playing their 105th Homecoming game. Both teams are coming off losses and will be looking for the same result, inevitably leading to a competitive performance on both sides.

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (6) gets away from Utah Utes safety Nate Ritchie (6) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where to Watch Colorado vs. Oklahoma State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026

Time: 5 p.m. MT / 7 p.m. ET

Location: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma

TV Channel: FS1, Fubo and YouTube TV, subject to subscription and regional availability.

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during a time out called in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado and Oklahoma State will kick off at 5 p.m. Mountain Time in Stillwater. Fans can watch the game nationally on FS1, while streaming viewers can check their provider’s channel lineup to confirm access.

Oklahoma State announced that the game is sold out as the Cowboys prepare to host Colorado during their annual Homecoming celebration. The atmosphere should provide another challenge for the Buffaloes team trying to get back on track following their recent difficult stretch in conference play.

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State Preview

Colorado enters the matchup at 2-4 overall and 0-3 in Big 12 play, while Oklahoma State is 4-2 overall and 2-1 in conference action.

The Buffaloes have lost four consecutive games, but their most recent performance against Utah offered reason for optimism. Colorado ended up 27-24 to the Utes on Oct. 17, narrowly missing an opportunity to pull off an upset against a ranked opponent.

Oct 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) attempts a pass during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, Colorado must take that performance on the road against this Oklahoma State offense that is fully capable of putting up points in a time crunch.

The Cowboys rank among the Big 12’s most productive offensive teams and average about 518 yards per game. They are particularly dangerous through the air, averaging nearly 330 passing yards per game in addition to generating around 188 rushing yards per game.

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker has been a major factor in the team’s production. The Cowboys player has thrown for nearly 2,000 yards and 16 touchdowns, which provides the program with a quarterback who can be a consistent threat to opposing defenses. Oklahoma State running back Caleb Hawkins has also been productive, recording more than 590 rushing yards this season.

Colorado’s defense will need to limit explosive plays and find ways to pressure Mestemaker without allowing Oklahoma State to exploit openings in the secondary as well.

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes face their own challenges as Colorado is averaging approximately 19.5 points per game. This leaves very little margin for error when it comes to this upcoming opponent that scores more than 37 points per game.

Quarterback play will be an important storyline for the Buffaloes. Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson has contributed 699 passing yards and four touchdowns. He has also thrown five interceptions, which makes ball security and accuracy a key area to watch as the Buffaloes try to improve in consistency when it comes to offensive production.

A more efficient passing attack is something that Colorado will most likely need, as well as better protection up front and improved execution in the red zone, in order to keep up with the Cowboys' pace.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) during the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another factor in the Buffaloes' preparation is the idea of having to contend with the away crowd. Oklahoma State will have a sold-out crowd behind it for Homecoming, making a fast and aggressive start very important for Colorado.

Despite the challenges, Colorado’s narrow loss to Utah demonstrated that the team can compete against a strong opponent. The question that remains is whether or not the Buffaloes can carry that momentum into a difficult road matchup and not only put up a good fight but also turn it into a victory.

Colorado vs. Oklahoma Betting Odds

Oklahoma State enters the matchup as a substantial betting favorite over Colorado. The Cowboys are favored by approximately 13.5 points according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Over/Under sits at around 55.5 points.

Point Spread: Oklahoma State -13.5; Colorado +13.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -600; Colorado +430

Over/Under: 55.5 points

Oct 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Wyatt Young (10) runs with the ball as Houston Cougars defensive back Javion White (0) attempts to make a tackle during the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma State’s offensive production is reason to believe why they remain favored by nearly two touchdowns. Their ability to attack through the air and on the ground could put a significant amount of pressure on Colorado’s defense.

The spread reflects the gap between Oklahoma State’s offensive production and Colorado’s struggles with consistent scoring. The Buffaloes have a chance to cover if they can keep the game within two touchdowns, especially since they showed how they’re capable of competing against a ranked team like Utah.

The Over/Under is another interesting storyline. The Colorado offense will likely need to contribute for the total to exceed 55.5. If sustaining drives is difficult at any point during the matchup, the Under could be worth paying attention to.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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