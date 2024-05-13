Colorado vs. Nebraska: Game Time and TV announced
Colorado’s biggest non-conference football game will be featured on a national network. The Buffs will hit the road to Lincoln to face Nebraska on September 7 and the game will air on NBC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, the network announced on Monday.
As part of its Upfront presentation, NBC showcased two football games, the Colorado at Nebraska game in Week 2 to open the second season under Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, and the Fresno State at Michigan game in Week 1.
This will be just the eighth game in CU history on a national broadcast on NBC, with six of the other seven being Bowl games, including the 1962, ’77, ’90 and ’91 Orange Bowls and the 1993 and ’95 Fiesta Bowls. The only regular season game shown nationally on NBC came when CU opened the 1990 season against Tennessee in the Pigskin Classic. CU has not played a game on NBC since the 1995 Fiesta Bowl, according to CU Athletics.
Colorado was the nation's most watched team in 2023. The first year with Sanders in Boulder sparked the "Prime Effect," with CU Football on network television five of the 12 games. Three others were on a flagship ESPN channel, which was the most in school history.
Colorado and Nebraska will close out the second home-and-home series since the two discontinued as conference partners in 2010. The Buffs have won all three of those games to date. Last season in Boulder, the Buffs carried a 36-14 win in Coach Prime's second game. Shedeur Sanders finished with 393 yards and two touchdowns.
This will be the 73rd meeting between the Buffs and Huskers dating back to 1898.