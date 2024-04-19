Colorado's Eric Brantley Jr. enters transfer portal
Colorado’s Eric Brantley Jr. entered the transfer portal on Friday.
The 6-foot, 235-pound defensive end came to Boulder as part of this year's recruiting class for the Buffaloes. He was one of the few high school recruits added with a wave of transfers. Needless to say, this was a short stint for Brantley who'll be looking for a new program after a handful of practices.
Brantley was an original three-star from Valdosta (Georgia) and No. 620 overall and the 46th-best from his state. However, he was one of the most underrated with 34 sacks, 108 tackles for loss during HS career. He was actually Coach Prime's first high school commit in December of 2022.
Colorado has now lost 17 players to the transfer portal since Monday. Not the biggest under Prime, but still significant with five-star Cormani McClain and Alton McCaskill leaving Boulder. The Buffs are negative six in the portal this year and will need to make up ground to cover some depth needs.
Brantley chose Colorado over NC State, UCF, Louisville and others. He was part of the Buffs 21st-ranked combined class this year, according to 247Sports. Since he never saw the field, Brantley will have four years of eligibility.