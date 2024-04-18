Cormani McClain slammed by Colorado fans in profanity-laced tirade: "You think you're bigger than the program"
Cormani McClain's time with Colorado was a rollercoaster ride that will be remembered for years to come. The former five-star recruit was touted as a "generational" talent who came to Boulder for next-level guidance from Deion Sanders. While there were a few moments where that happened for McClain, the relationship between him and Coach Prime's staff went south over the past four months.
The Lakeland, Fla. native announced he was entering the transfer portal late Tuesday and hopped on a X Space live to explain his intention going forward. However, a few Colorado fans turned the "fireside chat" into a profanity-laced tirade against McClain, questioning his commitment to football and the Buffs.
"We had high hopes for you," one CU fan said.
Another took it a bit deeper saying, "You're 20-years-old, bro. I had problems that didn't make it to see 20. You don't give a f***, Your mama gives a f***. I don't know what you're on. You think you're bigger than the program. You think you're bigger than the world. I get that. And there was some s*** that happened that played a factor and you can't take that away. But for you to say you don't give a f*** and nobody cares about you. Fool, you got 300-some people in here. You're letting everybody down. But most importantly, you're letting your mama down."
McClain responded by saying, "Y'all boys taking this a little too personal."
The two-way star came to Colorado after flipping from Miami in a stunning Signing Day decision. He left the Hurricanes "holding the bag" after Mario Cristobal and his entire staff showed up to Lakeland to celebrate. As it turns out, he was already on his way to Colorado to sign with Deion Sanders. McClain finished last season with 13 tackles (one for loss) and two PDUs.
Colorado has lost 15 players to the transfer portal since Monday. McClain was the highest-rated, along with Houston transfer Alton McCaskill and Cincinnati transfer Chamon Metayer, who experienced a total of eleven practices in Boulder after joining the team last December.