Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Wide Receivers

BuffsCountry continues the project of creating the entire CU Buffs roster with the latest installment, the wide receivers.

Wide receivers are by far the deepest group for the 2020 season. Wide receivers coach Darrin Chiaverini has built up his arsenal and now has a ton of weapons.

There is a clear top two in the pecking order, KD Nixon and Dimitri Stanley. Behind those two, however, it is anyone's guess. It is a good problem to have because all of these wide receivers are capable.

There are also two more scholarship players that could be in the wide receiver group, Montana Lemonious-Craig and Chris Carpenter. There has been speculation they could move to the other side of the ball and there was no room left in the video game.

KD Nixon

5-foot-8

185 pounds

Overall: 86

Speed: 92

Strength: 72

Agility: 87

Acceleration: 90

Catching: 81

Spectacular Catch: 78

Catch In Traffic: 81

Route Running: 88

Dimitri Stanley

5-foot-11

185 pounds

Overall: 85

Speed:88

Strength: 70

Agility: 86

Acceleration: 86

Catching: 88

Spectacular Catch: 80

Catch In Traffic: 80

Route Running: 84

Maurice Bell

6-foot

180 pounds

Overall: 81

Speed: 87

Strength: 65

Agility: 84

Acceleration: 87

Catching: 86

Spectacular Catch: 72

Catch In Traffic: 72

Route Running: 86

Jaylon Jackson

5-foot-10

180 pounds

Overall: 81

Speed: 91

Strength: 75

Agility: 85

Acceleration: 90

Catching: 80

Spectacular Catch: 78

Catch In Traffic: 78

Route Running: 79

Vontae Shenault

6-foot-2

190 pounds

Overall: 81

Speed: 87

Strength: 74

Agility: 80

Acceleration: 87

Catching: 84

Spectacular Catch: 76

Catch In Traffic: 77

Route Running: 79

Daniel Arias

6-foot-4

205 pounds

Overall: 80

Speed: 87

Strength: 75

Agility: 75

Acceleration: 87

Catching: 80

Spectacular Catch: 74

Catch In Traffic: 78

Route Running: 82

Brenden Rice

6-foot-2

205 pounds

Overall: 80

Speed: 83

Strength: 80

Agility: 80

Acceleration: 83

Catching: 85

Spectacular Catch: 76

Catch In Traffic: 76

Route Running: 83

Keith Miller III

6-foot-5

210 pounds

Overall: 77

Speed: 79

Strength: 79

Agility: 77

Acceleration: 77

Catching: 86

Spectacular Catch: 84

Catch In Traffic: 88

Route Running: 72

To view the full stream including the interview with Keith Miller III click here.

