Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Free Safety

BuffsCountry continues the project of creating the entire 2020-21 Colorado Buffaloes with the latest installment, free safeties.

Free safety is interesting for multiple reasons. They do not have specified strong or free and the safeties move around a lot. They also don't have very many safeties.

BuffsCountry predicts two designated cornerbacks will move over to the safety position. For this creation, it is assumed Christian Gonzales and Dylan Thomas will move over to the free safety position.

Derrion Rakestraw

6-foot-2

200 pounds

Overall: 86

Speed: 92

Strength: 72

Agility: 81

Acceleration: 87

Awareness: 78

Tackle: 87

Hit Power: 72

Block Shedding: 87

Pursuit: 87

Play Recognition: 82

Man Coverage: 82

Zone Coverage: 86

Christian Gonzalez

6-foot-1

193 pounds

Overall: 78

Speed: 87

Strength: 70

Agility: 87

Acceleration: 87

Awareness: 70

Tackle: 74

Hit Power: 61

Block Shedding: 70

Pursuit: 76

Play Recognition: 83

Man Coverage: 80

Zone Coverage: 83

Dylan Thomas

6-foot-2

185 pounds

Overall: 70

Speed: 87

Strength: 65

Agility: 82

Acceleration: 88

Awareness: 64

Tackle: 57

Hit Power: 58

Pursuit: 80

Play Recognition: 78

Man Coverage: 76

Zone Coverage: 82

Apologies for the microphone sound issues. Those will be fixed for future installments.

To watch the entire stream on Twitch click here.