CU Athletics and iHeartMedia Strike a Deal to Continue Broadcasting Games on KOA

The University of Colorado Athletic Department agreed to three-year extension with iHeartMedia Denver radio stations, the school announced on Wednesday.

Colorado has a longstanding relationship with KOA, which is owned by iHeartMedia, and that relationship will continue with this deal.

“We’ve long considered KOA to be our radio home, and I am excited that we are able to extend our relationship for the next three years,” said Athletic Director Rick George in a release. “A lot of our tradition and greatest memories have been broadcast over the KOA airwaves – all of our conference titles over the last 80 years, our national championship, the Miracle in Michigan and memorable games like the 62-36 win over Nebraska and our run to the Pac-12 South Division title four years ago. The partnership has served both of us very well.”

CU fans will continue to be able to listen to Buffs football and men's basketball games on KOA's station 94.1 FM and 850 AM. In the event it conflicts with Colorado Rockies games or Denver Broncos games, the CU game will be broadcasted on KHOW 630 AM.

All of the women's basketball games will also be broadcasted on 630 AM.

The audio for the games can also be streamed through the CU Buffs app.

The deal includes the seasonal coaches shows where Karl Dorrell, Tad Boyle and J.R. Payne will appear on the station once a week during their respective seasons.

Colorado football games have been on KOA for 77 years. While men's basketball has been on for 44 and women's basketball for 35 years.

Mark Johnson will be in his 17th year doing play-by-play for the football team. Gary Barnett will return as the color commentator. And Andy Lindahl and Bobby Pesavento will share sidelines duties.

Scott Wilke will continue to do color commentary for the basketball team.