Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars Yet To Reach Rookie Contract Agreement
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie and former Colorado Buffaloes star cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter is still in contract talks with the Jaguars as reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Hunter was selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jaguars. He has yet to sign his rookie contract.
Travis Hunter and Jacksonville Jaguars Heading For Contract Holdout?
NFL insider Ian Rapoport said that despite Hunter still not having his rookie contract worked out yet, he doesn’t expect him to hold out.
“I don’t expect a holdout. We rarely, rarely, rarely see a holdout, but I do think this will take some time,” Rapoport said. “But if you’re talking about Jaguars fans, you’re talking about Jaguars people, I don’t think they have anything to worry about because he’s almost certainly going to be participating in training camp. You’d think they will figure out a way to get it done by then.”
According to there 2025 NFL Rookie Scale on Spotrac, Travis Hunter’s deal with the Jaguars will be worth $46.5 million over four years with a $30 million signing bonus.
The Jaguars gave up a lot to move up from No. 5 overall pick to No. 2 overall pick to select Hunter. Jacksonville traded the Cleveland Browns their first round pick in 2025 and 2026 along with their 2025 second and fourth round picks. It would be shocking if they weren’t able to come to an agreement with Hunter’s camp considering how badly they wanted to draft him.
Last season was a disaster for the Jaguars. They went 4-13 and ended up cleaning house; firing coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. This offseason, the Jaguars hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as coach and general manager James Gladstone. The will now jumpstart a new era of Jacksonville Jaguars football.
MORE: Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Reunites With Teammate, Lifelong Bond
MORE: Why Cleveland Browns Waited Until Fifth Round To Select Shedeur Sanders In NFL Draft
MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Teammate Says Deion Sanders 'Prepared' Rookie For NFL Attention
Travis Hunter's Heisman Trophy Winning Season
Travis Hunter is coming off of an incredible 2024 season with the Colorado Buffaloes. Hunter won the 2024 Heisman trophy for his elite play on both offense and defense.
At wide receiver, Hunter hauled in a Big 12 leading 96 receptions and 15 touchdowns along with 1,258 receiving yards. He won the Fred Biletnikoff Award for being the best wide receiver in college football
On defense as cornerback, Hunter recorded 36 total tackles, 11 passes defended, four interceptions, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumbled. Hunter won the Chuck Bednarik award for being the college football defensive player of the year.
Hunter was a massive part of the Colorado football program going from having just one win in 2022 to winning nine games in 2024. Now, he joins a Jaguars team hoping to undergo a turnaround like this. Former Jaguars No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence is entering his fifth season as quarterback and it's go time.