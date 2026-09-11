Deion Sanders Addresses Colorado's Special Teams Concerns Ahead of Week 2

The Colorado Buffaloes pulled off a miracle win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Week 1 on account of last-second heroics from their special teams. Kicker Daniel Gerlach was able to knock down the go-ahead extra point before cornerback Boo Carter blocked an Aidan Birr field goal attempt to seal the game.

However, that was the extent of Colorado’s success on special teams. The unit was disappointing, to say the least, for the majority of the game, something the Buffs will be looking to improve on against the Weber State Wildcats.

What Changes the Colorado Buffaloes Will Be Making on Special Teams

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts in the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders took to the podium on Tuesday for his weekly press conference and addressed the concerns surrounding special teams. Sanders pointed to one primary cause for the Buffaloes’ struggles in that front: the decisions made in personnel.

"I'm not concerned about those issues. The reason: because that's an easy fix with personnel. Some things are schematic. That wasn't schematic. That was personnel. We fixed it with personnel already. Hopefully, you see the results this weekend," Sanders said.

While Sanders didn’t clarify which personnel changes he’ll be making, there are several areas he could look to switch out players.

The kick return game left much to be desired, as running back DeKalon Taylor’s only return went just 12 yards. Or, the Buffs could look to make changes on their kickoff return coverage. That unit allowed Georgia Tech’s lone touchdown of the game, as wide receiver Rahkeem Smith returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown.

Unexpected Kicking Battle Results

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes kicker Daniel Gerlach (38) kicks a field goal against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders pointed to the coverage unit as the problem in that circumstance, shifting blame off of kicker Elliot Arnold.

"Everything is day by day when it comes to kicking off. That [touchdown return] wasn't his fault. You know, he kicked the ball where he needed the kick. I think it was six yards deep in the darn end zone. The guy brought it out. We got to be on that game. That wasn't his fault, but he's still gonna kick field goals. I've got to see this stuff in practice under pressure. We apply pressure in practice, and I've got to see it," Sanders said.

Arnold saw an unexpected change to his role against Georgia Tech, though. While Sanders had deemed him the starting field goal kicker in the spring, Arnold wasn’t trotted out to kick Colorado’s lone field goal attempt or either of their extra points, as Gerlach got the nod instead.

Sanders deemed it to be exclusively circumstantial, but after concerns surrounding the kicking game emerged in the fall, it may have come down to performance.

"And some guys are better from this hash and that hash. It depends on where you are on the field. I've got to make that call. I've got to make the proper call. But that comes from what I've seen in practice, not games," Sanders said.

Where the Colorado Buffaloes Need to Improve Most

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts in the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Colorado’s biggest special teams concerns may lie within a different aspect of the kicking game. Gerlach’s attempt was blocked after the Buffaloes’ field goal unit allowed defensive lineman Shymeik Jones to get through the line.

With the Buffaloes' kicking battle still clearly ongoing, they can’t afford that extra pressure during field goals and PATs. If the Buffs can’t shore up their protection in the kicking game, it won’t matter who they trot out. It will be hard to find success regardless.

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