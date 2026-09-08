Colorado Cornerback Boo Carter Takes Home Big 12 Recognition After Heroic Performance

The Colorado Buffaloes received a Herculean effort from cornerback Boo Carter in their Week 1 matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. He played a variety of roles, stepping up at cornerback, kick returner, punt returner, and slot in Atlanta.

He also made the game-sealing field goal block that cemented Colorado’s comeback, concluding his Buffs debut in walk-off fashion. He was named the Big 12’s Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts, starting off his Colorado career with a bang.

Boo Carter’s award-winning performance

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) rushes the ball against Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter (6) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carter was avoided on kickoff by the Yellow Jackets, but he recorded a pair of punt returns. While he had one blunder in the punt return game in which he fielded a fair catch deep in Buffs territory, he had two decent returns from that point forward.

But his work on field goal defense was where he made his biggest impact. Carter nearly had two field goal blocks in the game as he was finger-lengths away from rejecting Aidan Birr’s successful field goal in the fourth quarter.

After seeing how close he came, the Buffs sent him back out in the same role on Birr’s next attempt, this time with the game on the line. Carter went full extension the second time around, blocking Birr’s kick to seal the game for Colorado in epic fashion.

"It wasn't my first one. I did one [field goal block] in practice before,” Carter said postgame. “So it's just like mental prep. And I had to dive for the second one because the first one I tipped it. It was perfect timing. My coach gave me a little method on how to perfect-jump it. So I had to get off fast and do the rest.”

Why Deion Sanders brought in Boo Carter

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts in the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carter was one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal this offseason. 247Sports listed him as a four-star transfer after his time with the Tennessee Volunteers.

In two seasons, Carter recorded 63 total tackles, 44 of which were unassisted, three pass breakups, two sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. He played in all 13 of Tennessee’s games as a freshman, but only played in eight as a sophomore before entering the transfer portal after a team dispute.

That unceremonious exit from Knoxville didn’t scare away coach Deion Sanders, though, as he saw the potential in the defensive back. Thus far, that potential has been realized.

"When scouts come out, he's one of the first young men they ask about,” said Sanders at fall sports media day. “Boo could be a pro this year for certain, but he'd be a bona fide top five pick if it was another year. But this year he would be a first-rounder when he puts it all on tape and does what he's capable of doing. He's the best athlete on the team.”

Boo Carter’s do-it-all role for the Colorado Buffaloes

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) pulls on his jersey during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sanders has entrusted Carter with a large role this season on account of that athleticism. While Carter played punt returner, kick returner, corner and slot against Georgia Tech, he’s also going to be seeing time at safety this season. That was where he spent the majority of his time at Tennessee, but Sanders moved him to cornerback in an effort to boost his draft stock this season.

Carter hasn’t stopped there, as he’s expressed interest to Coach Prime in playing wide receiver as well. While Sanders isn’t quite ready to let him join Travis Hunter as a Buffs two-way player, some of the coaching staff has already put him in that conversation.

“He’s probably going to be one of the most talented guys I’ve ever coached, besides Travis [Hunter],” said Colorado cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis on March 27.

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