Deion Sanders Delivers Strong Message to Colorado Players

Motivational messages are clearly one of many strengths Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has. “Coach Prime” recently posted a video on his social media of him addressing his Buffaloes team.

Sanders believes in his team but still knows he must keep them in check and up to the standard that is at his program.

Deion Sanders' Message to Colorado Buffaloes Players

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at him addressing the Colorado football team with a video he posted to his Instagram. Take a listen below.

“Ya’ll want to come in here and big bad wolf right? You want to be the man? You got to be accountable for your actions,” Sanders said. “I think all of ya’ll can ball. I think all of you are unbelievable. You know why? Because we sat in front of a computer and picked every last one of ya’ll. And you had the authority to pick us.”

This Message From Coach Prime 🔥



“We sat in front of the computer and picked every last one of y’all”



🎥 : @DeionSanders pic.twitter.com/rropZOTjsQ — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) March 5, 2026

“Coach Prime’s” message was to show that everyone in that room was a player he and his staff wanted in their program. It also means he has high hopes in what they can bring to the table. The potential is there if they are accountable for one another, among other things.

Sanders added that he and his staff are holding up their end of the bargain. Now, it’s up to the players to do the same.

“It’s like a relationship. We’re handing our responsibilities and the teaching you and learning you and the educating you and informing you and challenging you to go to the next level,” Sanders said, “Now, the responsibility is yours. To do what we ask you to do.”

Year Four of "Coach Prime" in Boulder

Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders runs out on the field against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images | Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

2026 is the fourth season of the “Coach Prime” era in Boulder. The first three seasons from 2023-2025 have resulted in a mixed bag on the field and a whole lot of attention off the field. The off the field attention hasn't necessarily been a bad thing, as the Buffs have risen to national relevance despite missing a bowl game in two of Deion’s first three seasons as coach.

The reality is Deion being on the sideline coaching at a power conference program like Colorado is going to draw eyeballs from all over the country, regardless on if there is winning or losing.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders has an overall record of 16-21 with the Buffs. In his first season in 2023, Colorado got off to a strong 3-0 start before faltering down the stretch and losing eight of their remaining nine games to finish with an overall record of 4-8.

Expecations for 2024 were much lower and Colorado exceeded them. And then some. The Buffaloes went 9-3 and were one of the biggest stories in the entire sport. This was in large part due to Deion's son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winning wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter taking the country by storm.

Colorado came back to earth in 2025, going 3-9. Buffaloes fans hope another metoeric rise like the 2024 season is on the horizon for this 2026 Buffaloes team.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE