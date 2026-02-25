Colorado Buffaloes Batting Indiana for Elite Wide Receiver Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes are targeting three-star wide receiver Jaden Baldwin and have set an official visit with him. Baldwin will be in Boulder on June 12, but he is also planning to set an official visit with the Indiana Hoosiers, per 247Sports.

Baldwin is the No. 55 wide receiver in the 2027 recruiting class and No. 11 prospect in Arizona, per 247Sports, and was in Los Angeles for the Opening Finals. The wide receiver recruit showcased his speed running the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds, according to 247Sports.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

His official visit with the Buffaloes is a while away, and it will be crucial for the Buffaloes to keep up communication to land the speedy receiver over the reigning College Football National Champions.

Importance of Colorado Stepping Up in Recruiting

Since Colorado coach Deion Sanders took over the program, high school recruiting has not been the Buffaloes’ biggest priority. Colorado’s 2026 class features 17 commits, the most in the Sanders era, with help from a big late push ahead of National Signing Day.

With stronger recruiting efforts, the Buffaloes can become consistent each season. One of the team’s biggest struggles the past two offseasons has been rebuilding the roster with the number of departures. By landing more high school recruits, the program can develop them to step in when their time comes.

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders looks on against Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado has received one commitment from the 2027 class, three-star cornerback Davon Dericho. The Buffaloes have a busy spring and summer ahead, as the program works to schedule visits, and could be on pace to step up their recruiting game this year.

MORE: Deion Sanders Secures JUCO Cornerback Recruit Ahead of Spring Camp

MORE: Colorado's Lowest Position Grades Might Surprise Buffaloes Fans

MORE: Colorado Women's Basketball Impacts NCAA Tournament Chances With Latest Win

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Brennan Marion can help Colorado’s Recruiting Efforts

Following the 2025 season, the Colorado Buffaloes hired offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Before joining the Buffaloes, he spent 2024 as the head coach of the Sacramento State Hornets, where he showcased his offensive mindset.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Not only can Marion help elevate Colorado’s offense this year, but he can also play a key role in enhancing the Buffaloes’ recruiting efforts. Shortly after being hired by Colorado, Marion posted on his social media, hinting that the Buffaloes' recruiting success would take a turn for the better.

“I can tell yall never seen me recruit before,” Marion posted.

Message from Colorado OC Brennan Marion: pic.twitter.com/EmFWNmYbyg — GUCCE (@gucceCU) December 18, 2025

Marion has just gone through his first transfer portal cycle, in which the Buffaloes added players with potential to make an immediate impact on the offense.

The Buffaloes landed three running backs through the portal, two of whom played for Marion at Sacramento State, Damian Henderson II and Jaquail Smith. Their commitment to Colorado shows that Marion is a coach athletes want to play for.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colorado’s wide receiver room could take a big step forward in 2026, with the addition of DeAndre Moore Jr. and Danny Scudero through the portal. Moore Jr. brings Power Four experience after three years with Texas, and Scudero led the FBS in receiving yards in 2025.

Following the success through the portal, the Buffaloes have been scheduling several visits with recruits, such as Baldwin. Marion can help show the prospects what their role with the Buffaloes would be, and Colorado’s 2027 recruiting class could be a step up compared to past years.