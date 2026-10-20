Deion Sanders Doesn't Hold Back on Oklahoma State Quarterback Drew Mestemaker

The Colorado Buffaloes are set to face Oklahoma State on Saturday, and Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his defense can expect to have their hands full with Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker, believed to be one of the top NFL Draft prospects at his position in college football.

Although the Cowboys are currently unranked in the AP Top 25 Poll, Oklahoma State received the 26th-most votes in the country in the week 7 AP Poll, thanks in part to the play of Mestemaker. Through the first six games of the season, the Cowboys quarterback is completing 67 percent of his passes for 1,940 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during a time out called in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deion Sanders on Drew Mestemaker

"Coach Prime" didn't mince his words when asked about Oklahoma quarterback on Tuesday's press conference, calling Mestemaker one of the best quarterbacks not only in the Big 12 but also in the nation.

"The kid can spin it he could flood out spin what we wanna do is get him uncomfortable get him off his spot. . . . He's a phenomenal quarterback man. The kid could spin it. That's why the coach was compelled to bring him over there with him. He's a bonafide leader. We got to get him off his spot and make him uncomfortable, but because if he sits back there, even on the boots, when he gets his feet set, he's extremely accurate," said Sanders

"Knows his offense like the back of his hand, and he can get it done," the Colorado coach continued. "It's one of the best in the conference as well as in college football to me."

Drew Mestemaker's Running Ability

When asked about defending running quarterbacks in particular, Sanders pushed back on the notion that Mestemaker is a run-first quarterback. While the Oklahoma State passer can use his legs, and he did in the Cowboys' win over Oregon, Mestemaker has 21 carries for 142 yards on the season. He is Oklahoma State's third-leading rusher behind running backs Caleb Hawkins and Ayo Adeyi, however.

Oct 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) throws a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I don't know if we call this kid a running quarterback. This kid, his best attribute is him throwing the football. He can run. He's shown the ability to run. He's had a tremendous gain in a couple games, but I don't see him as a running quarterback. I see him as a guy that can, that has escapability, but he wants to throw first."

As mentioned by Sanders, Mestemaker is not an easy quarterback to bring down, only taking five sacks through six games. With two rushing touchdowns on the season, the Buffaloes defense will have to account for Mestemaker in the red zone. Still, Colorado will have its hands full defending Oklahoma State's passing attack, led by Mestemaker.

FanDuel Sportsbook betting odds for the matchup between Colorado and Oklahoma State favor the Cowboys by 13.5 points, but the Buffaloes have proven their ability to compete with anyone in the Big 12 after upset bids over No. 8 Texas Tech and No. 10 Utah fell short. Can Sanders and company pull off a surprise on the road on Saturday?

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.