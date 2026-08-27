Two Areas Where Deion Sanders Has Grown the Most at Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes assistant linebackers coach Andre’ Hart spoke about the growth he’s seen from coach Deion Sanders across their multi-decade relationship. Hart noted a number of ways that he’s seen Sanders grow as a coach, but if you ask Sanders, he’d say he’s most proud of his growth in a different aspect of his life.

Earlier this offseason, Sanders spoke on his growth in his health journey and how far he’s come since the 2025 offseason. Given both of their statements, here’s an overall look at how Sanders has grown the most as a coach and off the field.

Deion Sanders’ commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first thing that Hart called to mind when asked about Sanders’ growth was his commitment to the Buffaloes. He pointed to his dedication to teaching his players and developing his coaches over time in the black and gold.

"I've been around Prime for about 20 years. So how have I seen him grow? We're never through learning,” Hart said, “And he's always bringing new things to the table. I meet with him sometimes in the morning; we sit, and we talk. And his overall commitment to this university and winning is unmatched.”

This was seen in his health journey and his eagerness to return to the team despite what he was battling. But it is also evident in his willingness to start anew after tough seasons. He has been clear that his mind is wiped from the Buffs’ disappointing 2025 season and that he is exclusively focused on making this year’s team the best it can be.

Deion Sanders’ hands-on approach

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greets players before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To back that up, Hart testified to the hands-on approach that Sanders has had this offseason in order to improve the program.

“And I don't think that's ever dwindled at all, but you just see it…I don't know if you all notice or not, but every single kid that we picked, he watched that tape,” Hart said. “Like he watched every single film to make sure that was the guy that we needed, that fed our pillars. So, his commitment just energizes everybody else."

To add context to how much film Sanders watched, Colorado brought in 20 players from the recruiting trail and 43 from the transfer portal during the offseason.

Deion Sanders’ health journey

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Sanders had an immensely difficult battle to overcome just to be able to put in the work required to make his team great. At Big 12 Football Media Days, Sanders revealed the health condition he was in a year prior, and it was shocking to say the least.

"See, last year I had shorts on under the suit, I had a sweat suit on under the suit, because I was probably 15 pounds down, looking like Eddie Kane up here, for those of you that have seen the Five Heartbeats,” said Sanders during his main stage presser. “But now I'm ready, I'm back, I'm trying, I'm close to 204 [pounds], I'm back, baby, like, like I cannot wait. I cannot wait to get back on that sideline and do our thing. I can't wait to get back to camp. I can't wait to get back in.”

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders fixes his cap prior to speaking with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fact that he overcame the challenges posed by his health is what makes him so proud to be standing on the other side of them. In the same press conference, he revealed that his younger self would be prouder of that than any achievement in his coaching career.

“My younger self would be proud that I was here last year fighting a battle called cancer, and now I'm here with full strength, full energy,” Sanders said. “I got that thing back, I got that swagger back, I got that dog back, I got that charisma back."

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