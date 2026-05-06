Deion Sanders, Kaidon Salter Turning Heads on Social Media

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter was signed by the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League (CFL) on May 4, 2026, following one season in Boulder.

However, Buffs coach Deion Sanders has yet to publicly congratulate Salter or acknowledge the signing, and the move has raised questions given Sanders' outspoken support for former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia.

and there’s a chance this may have stemmed from an interesting course of action from Salter on social media following his professional opportunities.

Kaidon Salter's Social Media Activity

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) scrambles out of the pocket against the Utah Utes during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Prior to Salter’s 2025 campaign with the Buffaloes, he spent four seasons with the Liberty Flames and coach Hugh Freeze. Still, he elected to enter the transfer portal seeking a better opportunity at the Power Four level, ultimately leading to him becoming Colorado’s starting quarterback this past season.

However, Salter was benched for poor play at multiple points during the season as Colorado struggled as a whole. Following the season’s conclusion, Salter went undrafted but received an invite to the Tennessee Titans’ rookie minicamp.

Salter posted a shoutout to his Liberty coach Hugh Freeze only a few minutes after Sanders sent his online message to Pavia, who also went undrafted. The lack of any mention of Sanders certain raised eyebrows.

THANK YOU TO HUGH FREEZE LIBERTY AND FOR TAKING A CHANCE ON THE KID NONE OF THIS WOULD BE POSSIBLE WITHOUT YOU — K7 (@07ksalt) April 26, 2026

Colorado’s media response to Kaidon Salter and Coach Prime’s silence

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

None of Colorado football’s official social media accounts acknowledged Salter’s minicamp invite until the day after it was announced. That wasn’t the case for the likes of center Zarian McGill and defensive lineman Amari McNeil, who both received minicamp invites, which were posted about the day of.

This could’ve been the result of Salter being Colorado’s first minicamp invite, and a lack of clarity from the social media on how or if it wanted to report minicamp invites.

However, the Buffaloes’ X account did end up posting about Salter’s CFL signing in a timely manner.

What has been clear, though, is Coach Prime’s lack of response on the matter. Sanders has not posted anything about Salter’s minicamp invite or CFL signing since they were announced.

Sanders didn’t post about McGill’s invite or defensive lineman Tristan Marois being selected by the Calgary Stampeders in the CFL Draft, either. However, he did repost McNeil’s undrafted free agent signing notification following his performance in minicamp.

There may just be a clear cutoff for Sanders, that he will post and praise NFL contracts given to his players, but nothing more. However, it certainly raises questions following Salter’s lack of acknowledgement of Colorado’s program.

Kaidon Salter’s season with Colorado

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

If Salter is intentionally trying to distance himself from Colorado, it may also be because of the season he posted in the Black and Gold.

Salter threw for just 1,414 yards and 10 touchdowns to seven interceptions. Even his involvement in the run game suffered, despite his legs being a crucial part of his game at Liberty. For example, Salter’s 2023 season saw him rush for 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns, whereas he only saw 356 yards and five touchdowns rushing at Colorado.

No new posts from either party have been made at this time, but it will be worth keeping an eye on in the future.

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