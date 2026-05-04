Former Colorado Quarterback Kaidon Salter Turns Heads With Latest Signing

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter has landed in the Canadian Football League (CFL), signing a deal with the British Columbia Lions. Colorado football's social media page announced the signing on Monday, May 4.

Kaidon Salter's Time With the Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders

Salter only spent one season with Colorado and Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, and the year had its ups and downs. Salter started 2025 as Colorado's starting quarterback, but he was benched after two games in favor of former Buffs quarterback Ryan Staub.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) passes the ball against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

While Staub put up a valiant effort in Colorado's loss to Houston, Sanders quickly inserted Salter back into the starting lineup. Salter then played in the next five games for Colorado, but the Buffaloes coaching staff also started to rotate Staub and true freshman quarterback Julian Lewis into games as the team ultimately finished with a 3-9 record.

Salter was benched for two of Colorado's games in November before returning for the regular season finale against Kansas State.

In nine games, Salter finished with 1,414 yards and 10 touchdowns while completing 62.3 percent of his passes and throwing seven interceptions. He was sacked 19 times, but he did use his legs at various points, rushing for 356 total yards and five touchdowns.

After Colorado's loss to Arizona on Nov. 1, the Buffs' sixth loss of the season at that point, Sanders seemingly suggested that Salter and the offensive skill players were more to blame than Colorado's offensive line.

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The o-line is not a problem. I think running the ball and pass protection is not a problem," said Sanders. "I don't know the grades, I really don't go by that stuff or what they say. I don't know what PFF is. I don't know who they are, where they are located, who is the founder, who established it, I don't know. But I know all our kids have graded out pretty darn good on that offensive line, right? One of the best. Top ten. That says a lot. That is not the problem."

Salter's one season at Colorado was certainly a rollercoaster, but he clearly proved himself enough to land in the CFL with the BC Lions.

Kaidon Salter's Fit with the BC Lions in the CFL

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) warms up before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli was on the BC Lions in 2025 before becoming a free agent, and Salter presents a younger replacement on the depth chart. Masoli entered the 2025 season as the backup to Rourke, but an injury thrust him into the starting job for a couple of games.

Salter joins a Lions quarterback room that currently has three other signal-callers in it: Nathan Rourke (Ohio), Chase Brice (Appalachian State), and Tommy Rittenhouse (Illinois State).

Rourke finished the season with 5,290 passing yards and 31 touchdowns while completing 70.4 percent of his passes in 18 games. On the ground, Rourke averaged 9.25 yards per carry with a total of 564 yards and 10 touchdowns on 61 carries during the season.

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