Deion Sanders received significant exposure bonus from Colorado, per report
The University of Colorado awarded a discretionary bonus of $250,000 to Deion Sanders in late 2023, as first reported by USA TODAY Sports.
This payout, which had not been previously disclosed, was significant for a few reasons. First, it was not part of Sanders’ employment contract or tied to any specific performance milestone. Essentially, it was a gift to Coach Prime, who already earned $5.5 million in his first season at Colorado. Secondly, the bonus was given after the Buffaloes ended their season with a six-game losing streak, finishing 4-8 overall.
The bonus was intended as an "Employee Recognition Bonus" for all the national exposure Sanders brought to the university and its athletics department during his first season in Boulder. It was justified by the significant national publicity Sanders generated, but was it worth the full value? Known for his flamboyant personality and history as a two-sport star in professional football and baseball, Sanders turned a international spotlight to the CU's football program.
The university stated that Athletic Director Rick George awarded the bonus due to the immense impact Sanders had on the football program, the athletics department, and the university as a whole in his first year.
Data provided by the university from its media-monitoring service, Cision, revealed that Colorado gained approximately $343 million in "earned media" value from July 31 to November 27 during Sanders' first season. This means Colorado made four times what they did in 2022, garnered only about $87 million in media value during the same period, when the Buffaloes finished 1-11.
This media exposure is not direct revenue but represents the advertising equivalency value of the extensive coverage received during the football season. During this time, Colorado had five of the top ten most-watched games in college football, including the College Football Playoff. Also, the increased exposure had lasting benefits for the university, including a record number of applicants for the fall 2024 semester and a 57% increase in minority applicants.
The bonus pay form was signed on December 1 by then-CU Boulder Chancellor Phil DiStefano, before his official retirement. It coinciding with the day after Sanders was named SI's Sportsperson of the Year. Our cover featured Sanders, DiStefano, George, and others from CU and Prime's media machine, highlighting Sanders' revitalization of the football program.
The amount of Sanders' discretionary bonus exceeded many other performance-based incentives in his contract that he did not achieve in his first season. These incentives included $150,000 for winning six games and $200,000 for being invited to a New Year's Six bowl game. Despite not meeting these performance goals, Sanders' impact on the university’s visibility and engagement justified the unusual bonus.
As the Buffaloes prepare for their second season under Sanders, starting August 29 against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, they hope to continue benefiting from the attention and growth sparked by Coach Prime.