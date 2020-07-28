BuffsCountry
David Bakhtiari makes NFL top 100 list

Chase Howell

On forever Colorado Buffalo has been named on the NFL top 100 list as they've released the rankings for 51-100.

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari has come in at No. 62. 

The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder has been protecting the blindside of Aaron Rodgers for eight seasons. Since then he's been named to two Pro Bowls, first-team All-Pro, and twice as a second-team All-Pro.

"One of the best, if not the best pass blocking tackles in all of football," Chris Collinsworth described the big tackle. 

Bakhtiari signed a four-year, $48 million contract in 2016 and will be a free agent after the 2020 season.

He received lots of praise from his current and former teammates during the NFL Network clip.

"You see him go up against some of the elite pass rushers in the game and stalemate them and just hold them up," Packers running back Aaron Jones said. 

He was sitting next to one of his now-former teammates during the clip, Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Bryan Bulaga. Who did most of the talking for him. 

"How he plays throughout the whistle and does things not a lot of tackles can do is what makes him a special player," said Bulaga.

He got to Boulder as a two-star recruit and weighed around 250 pounds. He turned that into a prolonged NFL career and is referred to by many as one of the best left tackles in the business. 

Bakhtiari was a two-time all-conference player while at Colorado and was drafted in the fourth round, No. 109 overall in the NFL Draft. 

