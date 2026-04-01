Official Numbers From Colorado Buffaloes Pro Day

This year's Colorado Buffaloes pro day was not broadcast live on NFL Network like the 2025 NFL Showcase that featured former Colorado stars like Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, but 19 former Buffaloes competed in front of scouts from 26 of 32 NFL teams.

Breaking Down Colorado Buffaloes Pro Day Numbers

While Tuesday might have lacked the star power from previous years, Colorado's athletes still shined. Former Buffs wide receiver Sincere Brown ran his 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds, followed up by 4.46-second shuttle drill and a 7.15-second three-cone drill. Brown's 40 time stood out among the rest, and the next fastest athletes were defensive back Preston Hodge who ran a 4.56 followed by defensive back Ivan Yates with a 4.59.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Preston Hodge (4) and Utah Utes tight end JJ Buchanan (81) battle for a pass during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Former Colorado linebacker Reggie Hughes showed off his speed and ability to change direction with the fastest three-cone drill of the day. Hodge ended the day with the fastest shuttle drill at 4.27 seconds.

The most bench press reps were completed by defensive lineman Anquin Barnes with 27 followed closely by offensive lineman Xavier Hill with 26.

Every Stat From Colorado Buffaloes' NFL Showcase

Anquin Barnes, defensive lineman

40-Yard Dash: 5.01

Vertical Jump: 29.0

Broad Jump: 8-10

Bench Press: 27

Shuttle Drill: 4.80

3-Cone Drill: 7.75

Jeremiah Brown, linebacker

40-Yard Dash: 4.85

Vertical Jump: 30.0

Broad Jump: 9-7

Bench Press: n/a

Shuttle Drill: 4.62

3-Cone Drill: 7.39

Sincere Brown, wide receiver

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown (9) scores a sixty eight yard touchdown reception in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

40-Yard Dash: 4.38

Vertical Jump: 33.5

Broad Jump: 10-0

Bench Press: 10

Shuttle Drill: 4.46

3-Cone Drill: 7.15

Buck Buchanan, kicker

Did not test.

Zy Crisler, offensive lineman

40-Yard Dash: n/a

Vertical Jump: 20.5

Broad Jump: n/a

Bench Press: 22

Shuttle Drill: n/a

3-Cone Drill: n/a

Martavius French, linebacker

40-Yard Dash: 4.84

Vertical Jump: 30.0

Broad Jump: 9-6

Bench Press: 9

Shuttle Drill: 4.65

3-Cone Drill: 7.70

Kameron Hawkins, long snapper

40-Yard Dash: 5.50

Vertical Jump: 21.0

Broad Jump: n/a

Bench Press: 13

Shuttle Drill: 4.95

3-Cone Drill: 8.22

Xavier Hill, offensive lineman

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Xavier Hill (71) in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

40-Yard Dash: 4.99

Vertical Jump: 30.0

Broad Jump: 8-10

Bench Press: 26

Shuttle Drill: 4.81

3-Cone Drill: 7.60

Preston Hodge, defensive back

40-Yard Dash: 4.56

Vertical Jump: 32.0

Broad Jump: 10-0

Bench Press: 14

Shuttle Drill: 4.27

3-Cone Drill: n/a

Reggie Hughes, linebacker

40-Yard Dash: 4.78

Vertical Jump: 29.0

Broad Jump: 9-9

Bench Press: 19

Shuttle Drill: 4.41

3-Cone Drill: 7.00

Tristan Marois, linebacker

40-Yard Dash: n/a

Vertical Jump: 31.0

Broad Jump: 10-0

Bench Press: n/a

Shuttle Drill: 4.83

3-Cone Drill: 7.70

Alejandro Mata, kicker

Did not test.

Zarian McGill, offensive lineman

40-Yard Dash: n/a

Vertical Jump: 19.5

Broad Jump: 7-11

Bench Press: 22

Shuttle Drill: n/a

3-Cone Drill: n/a

Amari McNeill, defensive lineman

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Amari McNeill (88) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

40-Yard Dash: n/a

Vertical Jump: n/a

Broad Jump: n/a

Bench Press: 24

Shuttle Drill: n/a

3-Cone Drill: n/a

Kaidon Salter, quarterback

40-Yard Dash: 4.63

Vertical Jump: 35.5

Broad Jump: 10-6

Bench Press: n/a

Shuttle Drill: 4.26

3-Cone Drill: 7.23

Mana Taimani, offensive lineman

40-Yard Dash: 5.31

Vertical Jump: 23.5

Broad Jump: 8-8

Bench Press: 18

Shuttle Drill: 5.14

3-Cone Drill: 8.36

Keaton Wade, linebacker

40-Yard Dash: 4.64

Vertical Jump: 33.5

Broad Jump: 9-8

Bench Press: 15

Shuttle Drill: 4.40

3-Cone Drill: 7.14

Arden Walker, defensive end

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Delaware Fightin Blue Hens offensive lineman Cole Snyder (77) holds Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Arden Walker (53) in the second half at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

40-Yard Dash: 4.76

Vertical Jump: 31.0

Broad Jump: 9-6

Bench Press: 22

Shuttle Drill: 4.40

3-Cone Drill: 7.20

Ivan Yates, defensive back

40-Yard Dash: 4.59

Vertical Jump: 35.0

Broad Jump: 10-3

Bench Press: 15

Shuttle Drill: 4.31

3-Cone Drill: 7.28