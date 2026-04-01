Official Numbers From Colorado Buffaloes Pro Day
In this story:
This year's Colorado Buffaloes pro day was not broadcast live on NFL Network like the 2025 NFL Showcase that featured former Colorado stars like Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, but 19 former Buffaloes competed in front of scouts from 26 of 32 NFL teams.
Breaking Down Colorado Buffaloes Pro Day Numbers
While Tuesday might have lacked the star power from previous years, Colorado's athletes still shined. Former Buffs wide receiver Sincere Brown ran his 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds, followed up by 4.46-second shuttle drill and a 7.15-second three-cone drill. Brown's 40 time stood out among the rest, and the next fastest athletes were defensive back Preston Hodge who ran a 4.56 followed by defensive back Ivan Yates with a 4.59.
Former Colorado linebacker Reggie Hughes showed off his speed and ability to change direction with the fastest three-cone drill of the day. Hodge ended the day with the fastest shuttle drill at 4.27 seconds.
The most bench press reps were completed by defensive lineman Anquin Barnes with 27 followed closely by offensive lineman Xavier Hill with 26.
Every Stat From Colorado Buffaloes' NFL Showcase
Anquin Barnes, defensive lineman
40-Yard Dash: 5.01
Vertical Jump: 29.0
Broad Jump: 8-10
Bench Press: 27
Shuttle Drill: 4.80
3-Cone Drill: 7.75
Jeremiah Brown, linebacker
40-Yard Dash: 4.85
Vertical Jump: 30.0
Broad Jump: 9-7
Bench Press: n/a
Shuttle Drill: 4.62
3-Cone Drill: 7.39
Sincere Brown, wide receiver
40-Yard Dash: 4.38
Vertical Jump: 33.5
Broad Jump: 10-0
Bench Press: 10
Shuttle Drill: 4.46
3-Cone Drill: 7.15
Buck Buchanan, kicker
Did not test.
Zy Crisler, offensive lineman
40-Yard Dash: n/a
Vertical Jump: 20.5
Broad Jump: n/a
Bench Press: 22
Shuttle Drill: n/a
3-Cone Drill: n/a
Martavius French, linebacker
40-Yard Dash: 4.84
Vertical Jump: 30.0
Broad Jump: 9-6
Bench Press: 9
Shuttle Drill: 4.65
3-Cone Drill: 7.70
Kameron Hawkins, long snapper
40-Yard Dash: 5.50
Vertical Jump: 21.0
Broad Jump: n/a
Bench Press: 13
Shuttle Drill: 4.95
3-Cone Drill: 8.22
Xavier Hill, offensive lineman
40-Yard Dash: 4.99
Vertical Jump: 30.0
Broad Jump: 8-10
Bench Press: 26
Shuttle Drill: 4.81
3-Cone Drill: 7.60
Preston Hodge, defensive back
40-Yard Dash: 4.56
Vertical Jump: 32.0
Broad Jump: 10-0
Bench Press: 14
Shuttle Drill: 4.27
3-Cone Drill: n/a
Reggie Hughes, linebacker
40-Yard Dash: 4.78
Vertical Jump: 29.0
Broad Jump: 9-9
Bench Press: 19
Shuttle Drill: 4.41
3-Cone Drill: 7.00
Tristan Marois, linebacker
40-Yard Dash: n/a
Vertical Jump: 31.0
Broad Jump: 10-0
Bench Press: n/a
Shuttle Drill: 4.83
3-Cone Drill: 7.70
Alejandro Mata, kicker
Did not test.
Zarian McGill, offensive lineman
40-Yard Dash: n/a
Vertical Jump: 19.5
Broad Jump: 7-11
Bench Press: 22
Shuttle Drill: n/a
3-Cone Drill: n/a
Amari McNeill, defensive lineman
40-Yard Dash: n/a
Vertical Jump: n/a
Broad Jump: n/a
Bench Press: 24
Shuttle Drill: n/a
3-Cone Drill: n/a
Kaidon Salter, quarterback
40-Yard Dash: 4.63
Vertical Jump: 35.5
Broad Jump: 10-6
Bench Press: n/a
Shuttle Drill: 4.26
3-Cone Drill: 7.23
Mana Taimani, offensive lineman
40-Yard Dash: 5.31
Vertical Jump: 23.5
Broad Jump: 8-8
Bench Press: 18
Shuttle Drill: 5.14
3-Cone Drill: 8.36
Keaton Wade, linebacker
40-Yard Dash: 4.64
Vertical Jump: 33.5
Broad Jump: 9-8
Bench Press: 15
Shuttle Drill: 4.40
3-Cone Drill: 7.14
Arden Walker, defensive end
40-Yard Dash: 4.76
Vertical Jump: 31.0
Broad Jump: 9-6
Bench Press: 22
Shuttle Drill: 4.40
3-Cone Drill: 7.20
Ivan Yates, defensive back
40-Yard Dash: 4.59
Vertical Jump: 35.0
Broad Jump: 10-3
Bench Press: 15
Shuttle Drill: 4.31
3-Cone Drill: 7.28
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.