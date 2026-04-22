Quarterback Kordell Stewart Earns Place in Colorado Sports Lore
In this story:
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kordell Stewart has officially taken his place in the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame.
Kordell Stewart’s Hall of Fame Career
Kordell Strewart played for the Colorado Buffaloes from 1991-1995 as a quarterback. In his four seasons there, Stewart threw for 6,481 yards and 3 touchdowns. He was a dual threat and also rushed for 1,289 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Stewart's most iconic play of his Buffs career was "The Miracle at Michigan" in 1994. Colorado trailed the Michigan Wolverines 26-21 with six seconds left in the game. The Buffs had the ball at their own 36-yard line in need of a miracle. Stewart took the snap, bought time, and reared back to huck the ball from his own 26-yard line all the way to the end zone.
The throw reach the goal line, popping up into the air. Buffaloes wide receiver Blake Anderson caught the deflection in the end zone for the touchdown with zeroes on the clock to give Colorado the epic win. Take a look at the play below.
Following his collegiate career and being named First-team All-Big Eight and Second-team All-American in 1994, Stewart was selected in the second round of the 1995 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Stewart was inducted into the Colorado Buffaloes Hall of Fame in 2018.
He played in the NFL from 1995-2005, primarily with the Steelers from 1995-2002. He finished up his career with the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens from 2003-2005. During his career, Stewart threw for 14,746 yards and 77 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl in 2001.
During his Pro Bowl season with the Steelers, Stewart threw for 3,109 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing for 537 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI, Oregon Ducks On SI and Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1