Quarterback Kordell Stewart Earns Place in Colorado Sports Lore

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kordell Stewart has officially taken his place in the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame.

Kordell Stewart’s Hall of Fame Career

Oct. 8, 2009; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UFL sideline reporter Kordell Stewart during the game between the California Redwoods against the Las Vegas Locomotives in the inaugural United Football League game at Sam Boyd Stadium. Las Vegas defeated California 30-17. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kordell Strewart played for the Colorado Buffaloes from 1991-1995 as a quarterback. In his four seasons there, Stewart threw for 6,481 yards and 3 touchdowns. He was a dual threat and also rushed for 1,289 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Stewart's most iconic play of his Buffs career was "The Miracle at Michigan" in 1994. Colorado trailed the Michigan Wolverines 26-21 with six seconds left in the game. The Buffs had the ball at their own 36-yard line in need of a miracle. Stewart took the snap, bought time, and reared back to huck the ball from his own 26-yard line all the way to the end zone.

The throw reach the goal line, popping up into the air. Buffaloes wide receiver Blake Anderson caught the deflection in the end zone for the touchdown with zeroes on the clock to give Colorado the epic win. Take a look at the play below.

Following his collegiate career and being named First-team All-Big Eight and Second-team All-American in 1994, Stewart was selected in the second round of the 1995 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Stewart was inducted into the Colorado Buffaloes Hall of Fame in 2018.

Dec 24, 2000; San Diego, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart (10) in action against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

He played in the NFL from 1995-2005, primarily with the Steelers from 1995-2002. He finished up his career with the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens from 2003-2005. During his career, Stewart threw for 14,746 yards and 77 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl in 2001.

A playmaker who changed the game. ⚡️



Kordell Stewart officially takes his place in the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame🏆@KSlash10 x #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/euTNORrM0q — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) April 21, 2026

During his Pro Bowl season with the Steelers, Stewart threw for 3,109 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing for 537 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

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