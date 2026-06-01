Colorado Recruiting Target Nearing Commitment Announcement

The Colorado Buffaloes are one of the four finalists to receive the commitment from class of 2027 recruit, defensive lineman Khyren Haywood. He is less than 24 hours away from making his announcement.

Khyren Haywood Nearing Commitment Date

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Khyren Haywood is a 6-2, 260 pound defensive lineman out of Denton, Texas. He is rated as a four-star recruit per ESPN and is ranked as the No. 70 defensive lineman in the class of 2027 according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Haywood is scheduled to make his commitment on Monday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT. It will be shown live on “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football” YouTube channel per their X account.

Where's home for 2027 DCTX four-star DT @KhyrenHaywood? 🏡



The @DentonGuyer_FB star will announce his commitment live with us at 6:30PM CT on Monday, June 1st!



Haywood will choose between Northwestern, Arizona, Colorado & Kansas State. 👀



Tune in ➡️ https://t.co/qZ4dlhPjNA pic.twitter.com/AS80F7i4Sn — Dave Campbell's — TexasFootball.com (@dctf) May 31, 2026

As a junior for Guyer High School in 2025-26, Haywood had 61 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks one pass defended, and one interception in 14 games played.

His commitment decision will be between Colorado, the Northwestern Wildcats, Arizona Wildcats, and Kansas State Wildcats.

Haywood was offered by Colorado back in February of 2026. He went on his official visit on May 15. It appears that the Buffs are in a good position to land Haywood. He spoke to Sam Spiegelman of Rivals following his visit to Boulder.

“Everything in Colorado went amazing. They really made sure to make me and my family feel like family,” Haywood said. “Colorado is for sure a strong contender in my recruitment. They are going to be a top school.”

Colorado’s Rising 2027 Recruiting Class

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes 2027 high school recruiting class is on a roll. The Buffs are up to nine commitments and their overall 2027 class ranking is up to No. 37 in the country per Rivals. This ranks No. 2 in the Big 12, behind only the defending Big 12 conference champion Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Colorado's 2026 class was ranked No. 68 in the country and No. 15 in the Big 12. With the Buffaloes now ranked No. 37 in the country, that puts them right in the middle of the pack when it comes to the power conference teams in college football. Not only was Colorado towards the bottom in recruiting for their 2026 class, they also were among the worst power conference teams in college football on the field.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The 2025 Buffaloes finished the season with an overall record of 3-9 and a mark of 1-8 in Big 12 conference play. For the second time in three years under coach Deion Sanders, Colorado failed to make a bowl game. With a completely revamped team for the 2026 season, Colorado will look to get back to the bowl game.

In addition to Colorado's 20 incoming 2026 high school recruits, they also have 43 incoming transfers from the portal. In the Coach Prime era, the Buffaloes have not been shy about going into the portal to flip their roster. Drastic changes had to be made this offseason. Time will tell if these were the right ones.

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