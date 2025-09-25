Buffs Beat

Randy Moss’ Mentorship Quietly Transforming Colorado’s Receiver Room

NFL legend Randy Moss has become a familiar face in Boulder. But what exactly does his presence mean to the Colorado Buffaloes' wide receivers group?

Ben Armendariz

Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Randy Moss broadcasts from the ESPN Monday Night Football Countdown set before a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Randy Moss broadcasts from the ESPN Monday Night Football Countdown set before a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
One of Colorado Buffaloes' fastest emerging playmakers this season, wide receiver Sincere Brown, has looked up to NFL legend Randy Moss since he was a child.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown (9) looks back after a sixty eight yard
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown (9) looks back after a sixty eight yard touchdown reception in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Now, with the NFL Hall of Famer spending so much time around the Colorado football program, Brown and his teammates find themselves able to draw insight from one of the greatest receivers ever to play the game.

For Brown, Moss’s presence in Boulder is about more than star power; it’s about learning how to turn rare opportunities into game-changing plays, a lesson that mirrors the efficiency of his own breakout season with the Buffs.

Learning from a Legend

Nov 25, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Former Minnesota Vikings Randy Moss accepts his hall of fame induction ring at halftime i
Nov 25, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Former Minnesota Vikings Randy Moss accepts his hall of fame induction ring at halftime in a game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Brown has long idolized Moss, and it shows in both his mindset and his play on the field.

“I've idolized Randy Moss ever since I was a little kid,” Brown told the media on Tuesday when asked about Moss's presence in Boulder.

"That's still to this day the best football player to ever touch a football. So ever since I saw him as a young player, I always wanted to be like him in some type of way on the field," Brown continued.

That admiration has helped shape Brown’s approach to the game. “I know it’s an expectation you gotta live up to when you compare yourself to him. A lot of people like to call me Moss Jr., so when I go out there, I gotta show them Moss Jr.,” he added.

Moss's presence in Boulder gives Brown and others a firsthand look at how a Hall of Fame receiver thinks about the game, how he reads coverages, creates separation, and makes contested catches. It's the type of insight and mentorship few college athletes get to receive.

Making the Most of Every Target

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown (9) scores a sixty eight yard touchdown
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown (9) scores a sixty eight yard touchdown reception in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With a carousel of quarterbacks under center so far this season, Colorado's offense has struggled to find an offensive rhythm, but Brown’s efficiency despite his limited opportunities has been outstanding.

On just 10 targets, Brown has hauled in seven passes for 203 yards, including two explosive touchdown receptions for 71 and 68 yards. His 29-yard average per reception ranks among the team’s best, highlighting his ability to stretch the field and make game-changing plays.

For Colorado, having a receiver capable of such explosive production forces defenses to adjust, creating more room for other skill players and allowing dual-threat quarterback Kaidon Salter to fully leverage his playmaking ability.

Elevating the Buffaloes’ Receiving Room

Oct 24, 2010; Green Bay, WI, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss (right) catches a pass in front of Green Bay P
Oct 24, 2010; Green Bay, WI, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss (right) catches a pass in front of Green Bay Packers safety Nick Collins (36) during the game at Lambeau Field. The Packers defeated the Vikings 28-24. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Moss’s influence isn’t limited to Brown. His visit and insights create a powerful ripple effect throughout the entire Colorado wide receiver room. Now every pass catcher in Boulder has the unique opportunity to learn firsthand from someone who mastered the position.

From subtle adjustments in route running and field awareness to insight into how techniques will translate to the NFL, Moss can provide a template for success that perfectly fits the direction of "Coach Prime."

Sanders did recently mention his interest in bringing more NFL legends onto his staff, and if that idea takes root in the form of a new gold jacket owning receivers coach, the Buffaloes’ staff would have an unbelievable NFL feel that would give Colorado a massive advantage in both recruiting and on-field performance.

In the meantime, Brown and the wide receiving corps will continue to try to emulate Moss’ on-field dominance with whatever influence they can glean from the NFL great.

Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

