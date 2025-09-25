Randy Moss’ Mentorship Quietly Transforming Colorado’s Receiver Room
One of Colorado Buffaloes' fastest emerging playmakers this season, wide receiver Sincere Brown, has looked up to NFL legend Randy Moss since he was a child.
Now, with the NFL Hall of Famer spending so much time around the Colorado football program, Brown and his teammates find themselves able to draw insight from one of the greatest receivers ever to play the game.
For Brown, Moss’s presence in Boulder is about more than star power; it’s about learning how to turn rare opportunities into game-changing plays, a lesson that mirrors the efficiency of his own breakout season with the Buffs.
Learning from a Legend
Brown has long idolized Moss, and it shows in both his mindset and his play on the field.
“I've idolized Randy Moss ever since I was a little kid,” Brown told the media on Tuesday when asked about Moss's presence in Boulder.
"That's still to this day the best football player to ever touch a football. So ever since I saw him as a young player, I always wanted to be like him in some type of way on the field," Brown continued.
That admiration has helped shape Brown’s approach to the game. “I know it’s an expectation you gotta live up to when you compare yourself to him. A lot of people like to call me Moss Jr., so when I go out there, I gotta show them Moss Jr.,” he added.
Moss's presence in Boulder gives Brown and others a firsthand look at how a Hall of Fame receiver thinks about the game, how he reads coverages, creates separation, and makes contested catches. It's the type of insight and mentorship few college athletes get to receive.
Making the Most of Every Target
With a carousel of quarterbacks under center so far this season, Colorado's offense has struggled to find an offensive rhythm, but Brown’s efficiency despite his limited opportunities has been outstanding.
On just 10 targets, Brown has hauled in seven passes for 203 yards, including two explosive touchdown receptions for 71 and 68 yards. His 29-yard average per reception ranks among the team’s best, highlighting his ability to stretch the field and make game-changing plays.
For Colorado, having a receiver capable of such explosive production forces defenses to adjust, creating more room for other skill players and allowing dual-threat quarterback Kaidon Salter to fully leverage his playmaking ability.
Elevating the Buffaloes’ Receiving Room
Moss’s influence isn’t limited to Brown. His visit and insights create a powerful ripple effect throughout the entire Colorado wide receiver room. Now every pass catcher in Boulder has the unique opportunity to learn firsthand from someone who mastered the position.
From subtle adjustments in route running and field awareness to insight into how techniques will translate to the NFL, Moss can provide a template for success that perfectly fits the direction of "Coach Prime."
Sanders did recently mention his interest in bringing more NFL legends onto his staff, and if that idea takes root in the form of a new gold jacket owning receivers coach, the Buffaloes’ staff would have an unbelievable NFL feel that would give Colorado a massive advantage in both recruiting and on-field performance.
In the meantime, Brown and the wide receiving corps will continue to try to emulate Moss’ on-field dominance with whatever influence they can glean from the NFL great.