Deion Sanders' Closing Remarks After Colorado Buffaloes Season
MANHATTAN, Kan. — That's all, folks.
Coach Deion Sanders' third season with the Colorado Buffaloes ended with a fifth straight loss on Saturday. The Kansas State Wildcats won a war of attrition 24-14 after it was tied at halftime.
Many questions will loom over "Coach Prime" and his program as attention turns to the offseason, but he had time for a few after the last of many mistake-filled defeats.
On Team's Fight Despite Loss:
"It's not a consolation prize. They're supposed to fight. Supposed to want it, supposed to give their best. First of all, let's acknowledge the opposing team. They played a heck of a game. Well-coached, one of my dearest coaches. I love them to life. The staff prepares them pretty darn well. . . . So let's give them some love and some credit, but it's no consolation prize given in these things.
"It's emotional every game when you lose. I'm not a loser. I don't handle it well. I don't cope well. I'm a thinker, though, so I always try to visualize, and I see plays all night long. And what we could have, should have, would have done, what could I have done better situationally, preparation-wise, strategically, so many things, I just told them, we won't be in this situation again. I promise you that, because, I'm not happy with nothing right now."
"I'm not motivated to get out. Getting out is what it's going to be. I don't think it's a motivation. It's a part of life. This is what it's going to be. This fan base, school, Rick [George], everybody deserves much better than this, and they expected much better than this. I expected much better than this, and we'll give them much better than this starting tomorrow.
On His Next Steps In Evaluation:
"Changes. I already evaluated the program."
On What Change Consists Of:
"Mentality, personnel, coaching, everything. That's what that looks like. It's a certain mentality you got to have when that game is right there, and you could take it either way. When you take it this way all the time, that's a problem on both sides. That's not just a personnel problem. There's a personnel problem."
On How He'll Reckon With The Disappointment:
"You figure it out. You understand what it is. It's no I'm not gonna say surprise. You know you can identify it. . . . I showed them tape this week of the score, the quarter, and the situation and what happens. I stopped them on the sideline. I say this, look at the scoreboard. This is how much time is left. This is the score. This is the situation. What are we gonna do with it? Because we have seen this. Seen the same picture, and we did the same darn thing we always did. So we get the same old things."
On How To Change His Team's Mentality:
"You don't develop mentality, you select mentality. You pick mentality. It's like two guys are fighting in a boxing match. Who are you picking? You do your little homework. You pick the guy with that mentality."
On If The Coaching Staff Needs Less NFL Experience:
"Why didn't you want to ask that last question ... I like a blend. We've always had a blend. I know you guys focus on a lot of the guys that have come from the league, but we do have a tremendous blend."
On If There's Positives To Take Into Next Season:
"Yeah, it's a lot, tremendous amount, and I'm pleased, and I'm happy with that, because you got a team that won three darn games, and I think it was five minutes left, and you right there to win again and again. But at the conclusion of the game, the score does not dictate it, but you had an opportunity to win the game."
On What He's Learned From This Season:
"You don't want to say you're happy that you're getting your butt kicked, but you're happy with what you're seeing throughout the process. You're happy of the visuals, you're happy of the small whispers, even during the game, you're happy of certain things coaching-wise ... It's a lot of things that happen within games and with personnel that you understand. You've got to make sure you have your i's dotted and your t's crossed. So I've learned a tremendous amount this season.
"It's not like I desire to learn it this way, but I've learned a tremendous amount. It's not just about wins and losses; it's about young men. It's about coaches. It's about situational football. It's about life. It's about so many things. And I'm thankful that these guys fought today, they didn't shut it down."
Closing Statement:
"If anybody's built to reconcile and get this back on course, it's me. And I will do it if it's the last thing I do on Earth. Trust me when I tell you. This was the last supper. God bless."