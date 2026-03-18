Ryan Staub Praises Deion Sanders Despite Transferring to Tennessee

The Colorado Buffaloes lost quarterback Ryan Staub to the transfer portal this offseason. Staub transferred to the Tennessee Volunteers, but had nothing but good things to say about Colorado coach Deion Sanders at a recent media availably session.

Ryan Staub on Deion Sanders: "An Unbelievable Person"

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Ryan Staub (16) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ryan Staub spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Colorado before entering the portal this offseason and transferring to Tennessee. Staub spoke to reporters about why Tennessee was the right place for him.

“For me, the biggest thing was this culture. Being in the SEC and these coaches. The coaches were the big recruiting point for me,” Staub said. “Told me what I needed to work on, things I needed to improve.”

As for Colorado, Staub spoke very highly of Deion and the program he is running in Boulder.

“Coach Prime…I’ll always remember all the memories I had with him and with his program. Just an unbelievable person,” Staub said. “He impacted a lot of people on that Colorado team. Made good connections with a lot of those players and especially with me. Coach Prime is awesome.”

🔥 Ryan's First Interview. Decison to Transfer & Coach Prime 💛🦬



"For me the biggest thing was the SEC and these coaches. Coach Prime is awesome. I'll always remember the memories I had with him. Just an unbelievable person" https://t.co/DmFC10bjYf pic.twitter.com/EegGf1fvmn — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) March 17, 2026

Staub signed with Colorado out of high school as a member of their 2023 recruiting class. He was rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 47 quarterback in the 2023 class per 247Sports.

Apr 27, 2024; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders talks to quarterback Ryan Staub (16) during a spring game event at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Staub didn’t see much action on the field as he was a backup to quarterback Shedeur Sanders in 2023 and 2024. He came into 2025 as the backup to veteran quarterback Kaidon Salter. Staub started just one game for the Buffs in 2025. He went 19/35 passing for 204 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in Colorado’s 36-20 road loss to the Houston Cougars.

For his three year career in Boulder form 2023-2025, Staub went 53/99 passing for 681 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions. Now, he is off to Knoxville for the 2026 season. Staub was rated as a three-star transfer and the No. 110 ranked quarterback in the 2026 transfer class according to 247Sports.

Colorado's Quarterback Room

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With Staub gone, the Buffs quarterback room will look different. In 2025, the Buffaloes came into the season with former Liberty Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter as the starter. Salter struggled and it opened the door for the backup at the time, Staub.

Staub started just one game before Colorado went back to Salter. After another month of Salter starting under center, the Buffs made another quarterback move. This time it was for true freshman quarterback Julian Lewis. Lewis had some good moments as the season winded down and he looks to be the quarterback of the future in Boulder.

Lewis played in four games in 2025, starting in two. If he ends up getting the starting nod for the 2026 season, his first test will be on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Kickoff for that Big 12-ACC showdown in on Thursday, Sept. 3.

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