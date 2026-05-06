National Analyst Answers One Big Question for Colorado, Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes are somewhat of an unknown commodity entering the 2026 regular season thanks to new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, new defensive coordinator Chris Marve, and 43 incoming transfers.

Key pieces obviously remain like coach Deion Sanders as well as quarterback Julian Lewis, and new transfer portal additions add excitement to the roster. New receivers like Danny Scudero and defensive linemen like Ezra Christensen could make an immediate impact and turn things around after a 3-9 finish in 2025.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) rushes with the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Success for the Colorado Buffaloes

With expectations starting to rise around the Buffaloes, it begs the question what does success look like for Colorado in 2026?

On3's J.D. PicKell recently answered the question of what a successful season for Deion Sanders and Colorado could be, in his opinion.

"Show all of us that things are stable in Boulder when to comes to the on the field product. Because I know last year was so disappointing on a number of levels. I mean missing a bowl game after winning nine games has to be enormously frustrating, but you do lose Travis Hunter, you do lose Shedeur Sanders. Like, losing the Heisman Trophy winner, probably going to account for some step back. Hindsight's 20/20," said PicKell.

Struggling to Replace Production of Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders

As referenced by PicKell, "Coach Prime" already has a Heisman Trophy winner under his belt in current Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter, who helped lead the Buffs to a 9-3 record in 2024. In addition to the Heisman, Hunter also won the Chuck Bednarik and Fred Biletnikoff Awards, given to the defensive player of the year and the most outstanding receiver of the year, respectively.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That level of success was unprecedented as Hunter became the first college football player to ever win both awards thanks to his performances on both sides of the ball.

Replacing the production and leadership of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has also been proven difficult for the Buffs. Sanders led the Big 12 with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns.

Colorado's Biggest Areas to Improve

The stability the PicKell wants to see out of the Buffaloes in 2026 is likely a popular opinion, and it starts with key signs of improvement at the quarterback and defensive line positions. With the departures of Sanders and Hunter to the NFL, the Buffaloes quickly learned just how much those two star players covered other issues on the roster.

The defensive line was maybe Colorado's biggest weakness in 2025 as the unit allowed 222.5 rushing yards per game. Only one team in the country, Eastern Michigan, allowed more rushing yards on average than the Buffs, placing Colorado at No. 135 in the nation.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Anquin Barnes Jr. (92) hits Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Kaden Anderson (12) in the third quarter at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As a result, Colorado surrendered 30.5 points per game, good for No. 112 out of 136 teams.

Transfer portal additions on the defensive line, including Christensen, Santana Hopper, Dylan Manuel, Toby Anene, and Immanuel Ezeogu, should all be able to bring some improvement to the position group for Colorado.

Lewis is expected to be the Buffs' starting quarterback, although Sanders has yet to make an official announcement, and his development after his true freshman season will be key to Colorado's success.

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