Stories from Around Sports Illustrated: A "light" week in college football

Chase Howell

Did anything happen last week? Can't think of anything notable, chief. 

The only thing that happened was two power conferences, and many smaller conferences across the nation, postponing their football season. 

If you have been reading Sports Illustrated, you already know all of the details. 

National

Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde have been on the ball covering all of the postponements and cancellations from the top and have had their fingers on the pulse of the minds of the administrators. 

Local

Indiana has been a key piece in the hog of the postponements. They have a player on their football team, Brady Feeney, who is currently suffering from a heart condition caused by COVID-19 and was forced to opt-out of the season. One of Indiana's doctors provided some more details on what the virus can do to the heart. 

Parents have started to make their voices be heard. There are plenty of upset parents of football players in the Big Ten and Pac-12. Iowa had 60 parents be a part of a letter sent to their conference leadership. 

The football parents at Ohio State also sent a letter to the Big Ten. 

Mark Wogenrich at AllPennState provided some details of the possibility of having football in the spring.

Some more insight was provided by Wisconsin's Barry Alvarez and Paul Chryst. Chryst has coached in World League of Professional Football, whose season started in the month of January. And Alvarez has tons of experience around football. AllBadgers' Jake Kocorowski provides their thoughts on a spring season.  

The ACC, SEC and Big 12 are ready to have a modified season. Duke's David Cutcliffe believes they will play all 11 games. Although, the ACC has seen a wave of players opting out of the season. 

Football

Karl Dorrell remains poised as curveballs get thrown at him

In an interview with CBS4, CU Buffs head coach Karl Dorrell admits all of the challenges that have been thrown at him so far but he is still happy to be here.

Chase Howell

Sebastian Heisele finishes in the top 15 in European Tour event

Forever Buff Sebastian Heisele had his best finish yet on the European Tour this past weekend.

Chase Howell

Evan Battey selected to inaugural NABC Player Development Coalition

Evan Battey will represent the CU Buffs as one of the inaugural members of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Player Development Coalition.

Chase Howell

WATCH: Lawson Lovering showing off athleticism at AAU tournament

https://twitter.com/TexasHoopsGASO/status/1295111660143816707?s=20

Chase Howell

DJDre

Chidobe Awuzie has one reason for not opting out

https://twitter.com/JoriEpstein/status/1295016398142529541?s=20

Chase Howell

Three-star athlete Velltray Jefferson includes CU Buffs in top schools

Velltray Jefferson, a three-star athlete out of Fresno (Calif.), included the Colorado Buffaloes in his top eight schools.

Chase Howell

WATCH: Davion Taylor gets bottles thrown at him during singing performance

First-year Philadelphia Eagles linebacker and forever Buff Davion Taylor tried to perform for his new team and was met with boos and water bottles.

Chase Howell

Olsen on the fence about playing last high school football season

Four-star CU Buffs commit Erik Olsen had his senior football season postponed to the spring and now he's unsure if he'll stick around for it.

Chase Howell

JR staying positive through the Payne

CU Buffs women's basketball coach JR Payne has taken a positive approach to the postponement of the season and she trusts the experts.

Vinay Simlot

Shenault's ready "to do big things" during rookie season with Jaguars

Laviska Shenault Jr. met with the media for the first time during training camp and talked about his comfortability with the team.

Chase Howell