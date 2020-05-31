Stories From Around Sports Illustrated: A week we'll never forget

It has been a tough week for all of us, no doubt about it. We are in no way victims but you can imagine it can be tough to write about something as trivial as sports when serious issues are at the forefront of all of our minds right now.

But our college network at Sports Illustrated remains hard at work trying to take people's minds off the issues at hand, for those that need a break, and produced some fantastic work.

National

Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde continue to have the best coverage of what is happening inside athletic departments and conference commissioner's offices as they deal with the ongoing pandemic.

Team Sites

The chair of the college football playoff committee and Iowa's athletic director Greg Berta provided some details on changes for the college football playoff if the season does look different. This is from John Bohnenkamp from Hawkeye Maven.

Shawn Krest of BlueDevilCountry wrote about a possibility that hasn't been thought of in 40 years, finding a Duke head men's basketball coach. Mike Krzyzewski's contract runs out in 2021 and the end could be near.

Georgia landed JT Daniels this past week and Dawgs Daily wrote about what that means for Georgia.

If you missed it from our site earlier this week, BuffsCountry wrote about what athletes returning to CU's campus will look like.