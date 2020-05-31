BuffsCountry
Stories From Around Sports Illustrated: A week we'll never forget

Chase Howell

It has been a tough week for all of us, no doubt about it. We are in no way victims but you can imagine it can be tough to write about something as trivial as sports when serious issues are at the forefront of all of our minds right now. 

But our college network at Sports Illustrated remains hard at work trying to take people's minds off the issues at hand, for those that need a break, and produced some fantastic work. 

National

Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde continue to have the best coverage of what is happening inside athletic departments and conference commissioner's offices as they deal with the ongoing pandemic.

Team Sites

The chair of the college football playoff committee and Iowa's athletic director Greg Berta provided some details on changes for the college football playoff if the season does look different. This is from John Bohnenkamp from Hawkeye Maven. 

Shawn Krest of BlueDevilCountry wrote about a possibility that hasn't been thought of in 40 years, finding a Duke head men's basketball coach. Mike Krzyzewski's contract runs out in 2021 and the end could be near. 

Georgia landed JT Daniels this past week and Dawgs Daily wrote about what that means for Georgia.

If you missed it from our site earlier this week, BuffsCountry wrote about what athletes returning to CU's campus will look like. 

Basketball coaches JR Payne and Mike Rohn make heartfelt statements

Various leaders at the University of Colorado have released statements regarding the Black Lives Matter protests after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis including basketball coaches JR Payne and Mike Rohn.

Chase Howell

Three-star Zephaniah Maea named his three finalists for a June 1 decision

Three-star defensive lineman Zephaniah Maea has narrowed his options down to three schools and is ready to announce his decision on Monday.

Chase Howell

Buffs Country Podcast: Antonio Al-gone-o

The CU Buffs Country Podcast returns for another week and the lads have some big Buffs news to discuss.

Chase Howell

Jalen Shead takes "very detailed" virtual visit with CU Buffs

Tight end Jalen Shead is a late bloomer in the 2021 class but has quickly become one of the top tight end targets. He took a virtual visit on Friday.

Chase Howell

Report: Antonio Alfano no longer enrolled at CU

Former five-star recruit Antonio Alfano is no longer with the Colorado Buffaloes according to a report.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs included in top ten schools for Desoto's Byron Murphy

Three-star defensive lineman Byron Murphy II released his top ten schools on Thursday and the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

Chase Howell

Gardner Minshew "super excited" about "special player" Laviska Shenault

Jacksonville Jaguar quarterback Gardner Minshew had high praise for his new receiving weapon in a conference call with the media on Thursday.

Chase Howell

Rick George provides details on what athletes' return will look like

In a conference call on Thursday, CU Athletic Director Rick George provided details on their plans for athletes returning for voluntary activities on-campus.

Vinay Simlot

Colorado Buffaloes speak out over death of George Floyd

The whole country has been reacting to the killing of George Floyd and it's no different at Colorado.

Chase Howell

West Coast has been unjustifiably bullied when it comes to a college football season

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger says that the football demise in California is greatly exaggerated and Pac-12 coaches agree.

Vinay Simlot