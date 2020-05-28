HawkeyeMaven
Barta Knows Playoff Committee May Have To Consider Different Scenarios For Season

John Bohnenkamp

Gary Barta said the principles of putting together the College Football Playoff this season won’t change.

The methodology for selecting the four-team field and ranking the top 25 teams in Division I, though, could be different in a season that could look different during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barta, Iowa’s athletics director who was named chair of the playoff committee earlier this year, said during Thursday’s video conference with media members that there are any number of scenarios that could play out this season, including one where some teams could play a full schedule, while some could play a limited schedule.

“We haven’t worked out any specifics,” he said when asked how a committee would handle a season in which teams and conferences could play different schedules. “As you know, there’s a list of principles that the board created when the CFP was put together. Those principles are still going to be guiding the decisions and the goal ... the goal is to decide the top four teams to play in the semifinals, and then to rank the teams through the top 25 after that. So, the methodology in the scenario you described, the methodology would certainly have to change. But the principles would remain the same.”

The principles considered for selecting the four teams include conference championships, strength of schedule, head-to-head competition, comparative outcomes of common opponents, and factors such as key injuries that may have affected a team’s play during the season or could affect its play in the postseason.

Barta said those principles won't change, but he knows there have been discussions among conferences around the nation about scenarios where teams could play a reduced schedule of less than 12 games, or maybe just a conference-only schedule. 

“We would put together a method and a process that follows the principles and identifies who that committee believes are the best four to play in that playoff,” he said.

Barta said the 13-member selection committee will have planning meetings later this summer, but the first meeting to put together rankings won’t be until November.

Barta said he would be comfortable flying to Dallas for the meetings, and said he expected there would be social distancing in the meeting rooms.

“Between now and then, hopefully (there will be) testing and, my goodness, a miracle occurs and we have a vaccine,” Barta said.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coaching Breakdown: Gavin Williams

Running back from West Des Moines Dowling, part of Iowa's 2020 recruiting class, is known for his patience and vision on the field.

Adam Hensley

by

RobertMac

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period

John Bohnenkamp

Smith-Marsette Knows He's Not Done

Iowa wide receiver closed last season with a flourish, but he wants more.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Gennings Dunker

Offensive lineman was Iowa's first commitment.

John Bohnenkamp

McCaffery, Meyer Win Sportsmanship Awards

Basketball players honored as Iowa's Big Ten award winners.

John Bohnenkamp

Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Cooper DeJean

Iowa commit is one of the state's top prospects.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Release Of Kickoff Times Delayed

TV networks push back the schedule of announcing early-season football start times.

John Bohnenkamp

VIDEO: Schulte On Adjusting To Home Life

John Bohnenkamp

VIDEO: Smith-Marsette On His Family In New Jersey

John Bohnenkamp

Golston Takes On The Nutritional Battle

Iowa defensive end tries to stay true to his diet during self-isolation.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac