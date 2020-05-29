Georgia landed yet another transfer quarterback Thursday in JT Daniels. The former five-star recruit out of Mater Dei high school in Santa Ana, California was the second-ranked pro-style quarterback in the country in the 2018 recruiting class behind only Trevor Lawerence.

After playing 11 games as a true freshman at USC, he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the opening game of last season for the Trojans. Late in the second quarter, he goes down with what USC head coach Todd Helton later described as an ACL and meniscus injury. At the point of his injury, he was 25 of 34 for 215 yards and a touchdown.

Now, he's on his way to Athens after 12 games with the Trojans. He threw for 2887 yards on 60.7% 15 TDs & 11 INTs, all while carrying his team to a (5-6) record in the 11 games he completed as a true freshman. So, just what does he bring to the QB room in Athens?

Well, it's one of the quickest releases you'll find in a quarterback, especially one that's 6'3 and 215 pounds. He's by no means a dual-threat, but he's also far from the statuesque pro-style quarterback of yesteryear.

He's the definition of a freelancer at the quarterback position. One play you may see him go through his full progression, reading the entire field before coming back to No. 1 read. And the next play you may see him scramble and dump a shovel pass off to the back.

I think he's best in the quick game portion of the offense. Hitches, slants, curls, and speed outs. In other words, routes that allow him to get the ball out of his hands immediately.

He appears to trust his arm talent a bit too much at times which was the cause of a lot of his poor decisions with the football. Dropping arms slots in the face of pressure, and thinking he can fit balls into windows that aren't quite there.

Not only that, but he can also get careless inside the pocket in terms of ball security. In 12 games, he fumbled 10 times and luckily only losing 3 of those fumbles.

That's a grand total of 14 turnovers in 12 starts. Not good.

He's supremely talented and granted 91.66% of the film is of him as a true freshman, and that one first half as a sophomore was electric, but he made a lot of mistakes and missed a lot of throws as a freshman. There's no way around it, the freshman season wasn't great.

This is Kirby Smart taking a gamble on a former 5-star, that was banged up behind a less than impressive offensive line out at USC, and hoping he can turn him back into the guy that was the Gatorade high school player of the year.

