Stories From Around Sports Illustrated: Sports are coming back and more important things

Sports aren't officially back but they feel like they're back.

Nascar, PGA Tour and UFC all held events in the United States this past week. The four major sports aren't back but they are close.

And most relevantly, college athletes are beginning to arrive back on campus. There is finally some substance for the reporter's to cover.

And the covering doesn't stop at Sports Illustrated. Here are some of the best pieces from around the network this past week.

National

Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde continue to have the most in-depth and well-informed commentary on the world of national sports.

Local

Clemson has been one of the most discussed schools during social justice conversation over the last few weeks. Dabo Swinney doesn't always say the right things but they are trying to make progress and they held a Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday. Although some trucks with confederate flags out of the back showed up, there were some impressive speeches from some of the players including quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Florida State also showed their support for social justice by holding a 'unity walk' despite some of the negative press that has surrounded that program during the recent events.

The NCAA announced this past week that they would give athletes they day off on Election Day 2020. Georgia took the initiative to go register to vote as a team.

Michael Jordan dedicated $100 million to organizations battling against racism and spoke in-depth on racial issues in this country. He is not one to dive into political issues often.

And last but not least some important conversations about race from SI All-American's Jason Jordan with North Carolina Central head basketball coach Levelle Moton and (he interviewed Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel last week).

As well as a conversation with Sports Illustrated reporters Chaunte'l Powell and Corey Parson.