BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Stories From Around Sports Illustrated: Sports are coming back and more important things

Chase Howell

Sports aren't officially back but they feel like they're back.

Nascar, PGA Tour and UFC all held events in the United States this past week. The four major sports aren't back but they are close. 

And most relevantly, college athletes are beginning to arrive back on campus. There is finally some substance for the reporter's to cover. 

And the covering doesn't stop at Sports Illustrated. Here are some of the best pieces from around the network this past week. 

National

Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde continue to have the most in-depth and well-informed commentary on the world of national sports. 

Local

Clemson has been one of the most discussed schools during social justice conversation over the last few weeks. Dabo Swinney doesn't always say the right things but they are trying to make progress and they held a Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday. Although some trucks with confederate flags out of the back showed up, there were some impressive speeches from some of the players including quarterback Trevor Lawrence. 

Florida State also showed their support for social justice by holding a 'unity walk' despite some of the negative press that has surrounded that program during the recent events. 

The NCAA announced this past week that they would give athletes they day off on Election Day 2020. Georgia took the initiative to go register to vote as a team.

Michael Jordan dedicated $100 million to organizations battling against racism and spoke in-depth on racial issues in this country. He is not one to dive into political issues often. 

And last but not least some important conversations about race from SI All-American's Jason Jordan with North Carolina Central head basketball coach Levelle Moton and (he interviewed Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel last week). 

As well as a conversation with Sports Illustrated reporters Chaunte'l Powell and Corey Parson. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Penn State QB Michael Johnson Jr. enters transfer portal

Chase Howell

CU Buffs offer a quarterback that hasn't started high school

2024 quarterback Cole Welliver reported an offer from the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday, his second division one offer.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs in the top five schools for offensive lineman Austin Barry

Three-star offensive tackle Austin Barry released his top five schools on Sunday and the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

Chase Howell

CU legacy Travis Gray hoping to build relationship with CU Buffs staff

In-state prospect Travis Gray already holds a power five offer and other schools are snooping around. But he's waiting for Colorado to step up.

Chase Howell

The CU Buffs freshmen are arriving on campus

The 2020 football recruiting class are all arriving in Boulder over the next few days. Let's check in to see who has made it.

Chase Howell

CU to begin voluntary workouts as cases rise across the country

The CU Buffs are going to start voluntary workouts on Monday amid the pandemic. Hundreds of students have returned to Boulder and they have started testing.

Chase Howell

Could Chris Miller be CU's most versatile player next season?

When the "pencil" depth chart was released, many were surprised to see Chris Miller as the starting safety. But it actually makes a lot of sense.

Chase Howell

NCAA continues progress, will give athletes election day off

The NCAA announced on Friday they will not allow athletic activity on Election Day 2020.

Chase Howell

Payne, Armed with New Additions Looks Forward to Next Year

Coach JR Payne discusses the new players her team will be adding, and the improvements she hopes the current players will make

Vinay Simlot

The CU Buffs Coaches are Holding a Virtual QB Competition

Darrin Chiaverini and Danny Langsdorf discuss the quarterback competition between Sam Noyer, Tyler Lytle and Brendon Lewis.

Vinay Simlot

by

MattySolo