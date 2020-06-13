Georgia Football Registers to Vote as a Team

The NCAA has kicked off efforts to encourage student-athletes to voice their opinion on civil issues and engage in their communities by designating Election Day as an off day.

Many schools around the country have eagerly complied with this by agreeing to not schedule any activities on November 3, 2020. The Georgia Football program then took that to another level by registering to vote as a team on Saturday.

As you can see in Bryant Gantt's video, Georgia Football's Director of Player Program, the team walked together as one to the Board of Elections and Voter Registration to register to vote.

The NCAA Board of Governors released a statement on social activism on Friday:

"President Mark Emmert and the NCAA Board of Governors recognize the important role social engagement has on driving positive societal change. The recent demonstrations following the tragic killing of George Floyd showed the world the power of protest and student-athletes across the country were at the center of that movement. We commend NCAA student-athletes who recognized the need for change and took action through safe and peaceful protest. We encourage students to continue to make their voices heard on these important issues, engage in community activism and exercise their Constitutional rights. Further, we encourage all member schools to assist students in registering to vote in the upcoming national election and to designate November 3, 2020 as a day off from athletics activity so athletes can vote and participate in their ultimate responsibility as citizens."

You can count on more college football programs around the country to follow in similar ways as part of encouraging student-athletes to vote.

