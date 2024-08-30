WATCH: Colorado's Travis Hunter 41-yard touchdown vs. North Dakota State
The Colorado Buffaloes kicked off Coach Prime's second season in Boulder on Thursday night.
After the start, it didn't take long for North Dakota State to march down the field on the opening drive. However, the Bison's first crack at getting on the scoreboard only resulted in a field goal. Griffin Crosa knocked home 36-yarder to take the 3-0 lead with 12:12 in the first quarter.
Shedeur Sanders and the Buffs took over and wasted no time taking the lead. A 41-yard touchdown from Sanders to Travis Hunter gave Colorado a 7-3 lead early. The two-way star looked crisp after moving past the NDST defender for the score. Once again, Hunter will be starting on both sides on the line with many snaps on the books.
Colorado came into the game as 11-point favorites, but appear to be struggling to contain the Bison. They'll have to make adjustments as the game goes on. The two teams meet for the first time in front of a national television audience on ESPN.