Welcome to BuffsCountry!

Welcome to the newest Buffs community and the new hub for all things Colorado Buffaloes. The first thing I want to make absolutely clear and I know it’s cliche but I mean it from the bottom of my heart: this is your site just as much as it is mine.

The reason we all love sports is that we not only fall in with the team but we also fall in love with being a fan. Sports brings out emotions that nothing else does. I’m not even sure I’m supposed to say this but I would not be in this industry if I didn’t know what it’s like to be a fan.

So when I make decisions on how I want this site to look, the first thing in my mind is, ‘What would the fan in Chase want?’ The goal for this site is to cater to all of the fans' needs. We will heavily aggregate content on the community site which means not only will I post the best articles from Adam Munsterteiger, Brian Howell, Justin Guerriero and any of the other talented individuals that cover CU. But I will also be finding all of the best tweets, Instagram posts and Tik Toks (welcome to 2020, baby) from players, coaches, parents and fans right here on the community page. And I want to hear your thoughts on everything. I don’t want you to ever think your opinion isn’t important especially if it differs from the majority.

We will keep the fans engaged. Gone are the days of articles you skim through or 15 minute press conferences that you don’t want to sit through. We will do the work for you and provide you with what you need and want to know. We want to give you options, we hope you’ll like an article/video so much you want to click more. We don’t want you to feel like you’re sitting through something that is going to waste your time.

We also have some content plans to make things more exciting than the status quo. I’m sure we’ll tell you about that when the time comes.

Most of all, I want to hear your feedback. Don’t be afraid to reach out.

Okay with all of that being said, we’ve got a community to build. Time to get to work.