Connor Capece had one incredible weekend at the plate. The Creighton Bluejays baseball team is proud to know that one of their own earned Big East Player of the Week.

The catcher, who is in his Junior season, delivered 10 RBIs during the three-game weekend series against the Villanova Wildcats. He's one of the best hitters on the team, but he took it to another level in the last couple of weeks. Capece has been very disciplined at the plate. He's very attentive to detail and sees the ball well. Whether it's the long ball or putting the ball in play, Capece has been a master at getting on base.

For those who didn't watch the series against the Wildcats, you don't know what you missed. Capece posted a .563 on-base percentage and a .857 slugging percentage. Capece is one of the reasons why Creighton swept Villanova. Creighton's offense dominated Villanova by scoring a combined 41 runs.

In Game 1, the Bluejays won 9-4. In Game 2, the offense erupted for 20 runs, winning 20-2, and then in Game 3, Creighton won 14-3 through 8 innings. Games 2 and 3 were doubleheader games. It's unbelievable how many runs this team scored in one full day. Aside from Capece, Nick Venteicher had a strong performance in the first game of the doubleheader when he collected four RBIs, including a home run.

The Bluejays have been playing terrifically in Big East conference play. Their record is 7-2. Creighton has no problem winning games at home but struggles to find consistency on the road. Creighton is 9-10 on the road, but 11-3 at home.

However, the silver lining is that the Bluejays are gaining some momentum, winning on the road. The sweep against Villanova can help them in the next road games against Omaha, St. John's, and Xavier to conclude their regular season.

The college baseball season is flying by so quickly. It felt as if the season started last week. We are one month away from the regular season coming to its conclusion. Creighton is getting hot at the right time. The goal for this team is to continue to win weekend series.

The Bluejays are seeking to win their fourth in a row against the Omaha Mavericks on Wednesday night. Capece, Ben North, and Chris Baillargeon have been the hottest hitters on the team, and they will have to continue the momentum going.

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